26.11.2018 20:13 News >> 42 Migrants Arrested On US Side Of Mexico Border

'Vast majority of the people we are dealing with are adult males,' says patrol agent.

A total of 42 people were arrested by the U.S. authorities for crossing onto American soil through the Mexican border, an official said Monday.

Rodney Scott, chief patrol agent of the San Diego Sector Border Patrol, told CNN of those, eight were females and "only a few" children were involved.

"The vast majority of the people we are dealing with are adult males," he said.

The arrests came after clashes between American patrol agents and members of a migrant caravan were attempting to enter the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico.

Agents had to use tear gas against the migrants because they assaulted law enforcement personnel while trying to break through the barrier, said Scott.

"We had two or three agents at a time initially facing hundreds of people at a time. They deployed tear gas to protect themselves and to protect the border," he added.

Separately, Mexican authorities said Monday 98 migrants were deported after hundreds rushed the U.S. border.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to close the country's southern border and urged Mexico to deport migrants who entered that nation in hopes of getting into America.

"Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A," Trump said on Twitter. "We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL!"

Thousands of migrants have been waiting in Tijuana to cross into the U.S., many from a caravan that drew national attention and prompted Trump claim without providing any evidence it was an "invasion" and among the migrants were "criminals and unknown Middle Easterners."

Border security has been tightened as well, with 7,000 military troops sent to secure the southern border and harden ports of entry. -



