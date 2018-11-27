5Th Istanbul Mediation Conference To Convene On Nov. 30

The fifth edition of the Istanbul Mediation Conference will convene on Nov. 30, Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.



The theme for the conference will be "enhancing the practice of mediation for sustaining peace," the ministry said in a statement.



"The Istanbul Mediation Conferences are organized in the context of the importance Turkey attributes to mediation as a method of prevention and peaceful resolution of conflicts," the statement added.



"As in the previous years, the Fifth Istanbul Mediation Conference will once again constitute a sufficient platform in the sharing of knowledge and experience to enhance the practice of mediation by bringing together international experts," the statement said.



The first conference was organized in 2012 under the theme of "enhancing peace through mediation" and focused on conceptual and theoretical issues. -