Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 27/11/2018 13:46 
27.11.2018 11:58 News >> 5Th Istanbul Mediation Conference To Convene On Nov. 30

5Th Istanbul Mediation Conference To Convene On Nov. 30

Conference reiterates importance Turkey attributes to using mediation to end conflict, Foreign Ministry says.

The fifth edition of the Istanbul Mediation Conference will convene on Nov. 30, Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The theme for the conference will be "enhancing the practice of mediation for sustaining peace," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Istanbul Mediation Conferences are organized in the context of the importance Turkey attributes to mediation as a method of prevention and peaceful resolution of conflicts," the statement added.

"As in the previous years, the Fifth Istanbul Mediation Conference will once again constitute a sufficient platform in the sharing of knowledge and experience to enhance the practice of mediation by bringing together international experts," the statement said.

The first conference was organized in 2012 under the theme of "enhancing peace through mediation" and focused on conceptual and theoretical issues. -



        Latest News
Update - 6 PKK Terrorists 'Neutralized' İn N. Iraq, Se Turkey 20 minutes ago...
 Turkish security forces conduct anti terror operations in northern Iraq’s Zap, Metina regions, southeastern Mus province.
Iran Flexes Military Muscles İn Airshow 20 minutes ago...
 The airshow opened Tuesday despite sanctions imposed on Iran by the U.S.
Turkey: Erdogan Announces 20 Mayoral Candidates 36 minutes ago...
 Ruling AK Party's local poll candidates for Ankara and Izmir revealed at parliamentary group meeting.
Reformist Ethiopian Leader Meets Opposition -9 minutes ago...
 Abiy Ahmed discusses rules for fair elections with more than 80 political parties.
Turkey Spends $9.4B On Environmental Protection İn 2017 6 minutes ago...
 Almost half of environmental protection spending was on waste management.

 
      Top News
Iran Flexes Military Muscles İn Airshow Iran Flexes Military Muscles İn Airshow
Diary Diary
Turkey Condemns Car Bombing İn Somali Capital Turkey Condemns Car Bombing İn Somali Capital
Tunisia Civil Society Protests Saudi Crown Prince Visit Tunisia Civil Society Protests Saudi Crown Prince Visit
Football: Trabzonspor Beat Fenerbahce, End 8-Year Spell Football: Trabzonspor Beat Fenerbahce, End 8-Year Spell
Pakistan: Goals Hit And Missed İn Imran Khan's 100 Days Pakistan: Goals Hit And Missed İn Imran Khan's 100 Days
Update 2 - Over 400 İnjured İn Iran's 6.4 Earthquake Update 2 - Over 400 İnjured İn Iran's 6.4 Earthquake
Khashoggi Murder: Senator 'Disagrees' With Trump On Cıa Khashoggi Murder: Senator 'Disagrees' With Trump On Cıa
Turkish, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Idlib Turkish, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Idlib
Students Protest Greek Decision To Cut Turkish Lessons Students Protest Greek Decision To Cut Turkish Lessons