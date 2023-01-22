Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing - Jan. 22, 2023

Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments around the world.



The leader of Danish far-right party, Stram Kurs (Hard Line), burned a copy of the Holy Quran in the Swedish capital.



Türkiye's foreign minister said racism and hate crimes do not count as freedom of thought as he criticized Sweden for granting a permit for the burning.



Iran strongly condemned the burning of Islam's holy book and called it an attempt to stoke hatred and violence against Muslims.



The US Justice Department searched President Joe Biden's home in the American state of Delaware and found six additional classified documents, according to his personal attorney.



Supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group staged another provocative demonstration in the Swedish capital.



Ukrainian troops will start training on the use of German-made Leopard 2 tanks, according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.



Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema held its first political rally since a ban imposed in 2016 was lifted earlier this month.



Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Tel Aviv against planned judicial reform by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Tens of thousands participated in an anti-government protest in Madrid, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.



Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sacked army chief Julio Cesar de Arruda, according to media reports.



Peru closed its famed Machu Picchu tourist site amid anti-government protests, with hundreds of tourists stranded in the district, the state news agency reported. -