Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 02/11/2019 06:53 
02.11.2019 02:57 News >> Baghdadi Was US 'Brainchild': Russian Foreign Minister

Baghdadi Was US 'Brainchild': Russian Foreign Minister

Sergey Lavrov says Daesh emerged after 'illegal invasion' in Iraq.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was "the brainchild of the United States," Russia's foreign minister said Friday.
Speaking to the Russia-24 news channel, Sergey Lavrov said they want more information on the killing of the leader of the Daesh terror group.
"Everything was solemnly and triumphantly announced, but our military is still studying additional facts, and they cannot confirm yet much of what the U.S. has said."
Lavrov noted that Daesh emerged after the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the release of extremists from prisons by Americans.
"Therefore, to a certain extent, the Americans eliminated the one they gave birth to, if it actually happened."
Baghdadi led Daesh as it snapped up large swaths of Iraq and Syria.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he had been killed in a late-night raid in northwestern Syria's Idlib province.
In announcing Baghdadi's death, Trump said the Daesh/ISIS leader attempted to escape via a tunnel that ultimately was a dead end, taking three young children with him "to certain death."
*Writing by Iclal Turan -



        Latest News
Israeli Jets Strike Hamas Observation Posts In Gaza 44 minutes ago...
 Israel targets area belonging to Hamas' armed wing.
Storm Knocks Out Power For Nearly One Million Canadians 44 minutes ago...
 Electricity may not be restored for several days.
Beto O'rourke Drops Out Of US Presidential Race 29 minutes ago...
 'It is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,' says former congressman.
Fitch Revises Turkey's Outlook From Negative To Stable 44 minutes ago...
 Credit agency affirms country’s 'BB ' rating.
'Food Waste Third-Largest Gas Emitter' 14 minutes ago...
 World faces 'tremendous challenge' of preserving habitat for future generations, says UN official.

 
      Top News
'Food Waste Third-Largest Gas Emitter' 'Food Waste Third-Largest Gas Emitter'
Somalia: After Drought, Conflict, 273,000 Flee Flooding Somalia: After Drought, Conflict, 273,000 Flee Flooding
132 SNA Martyred Fighting YPG In Syria Anti-Terror Op 132 SNA Martyred Fighting YPG In Syria Anti-Terror Op
Formula 1 Fever To Continue In US This Weekend Formula 1 Fever To Continue In US This Weekend
International Community Hails Geneva Talks On Syria International Community Hails Geneva Talks On Syria
Daesh/ISIS Confirms Death Of Al-Baghdadi Daesh/ISIS Confirms Death Of Al-Baghdadi
Turkish Court Orders Release Of Ex-Opposition MP Turkish Court Orders Release Of Ex-Opposition MP
Sudan: Protesters Urge Disbanding Of Ex-Ruling Party Sudan: Protesters Urge Disbanding Of Ex-Ruling Party
Turkey: Police Seize 135 Kilograms Of Marijuana Turkey: Police Seize 135 Kilograms Of Marijuana
Football: Liverpool, Man U Move To League Cup Last-8 Football: Liverpool, Man U Move To League Cup Last-8