16.11.2019 15:12

Bomb Attack Kills 18 In Northern Syria

27 people also wounded in bomb laden vehicle attack in bus station.

The YPG/PKK was behind an attack in northern Syria Saturday which killed at least 18 civilians and wounded 27, said Turkey's National Defense Ministry.
"Inhumane and uncivilized PKK/YPG terrorists continue to target innocent civilians using the same methods as Daesh," said the ministry on Twitter, with a video of the bombing's aftermath.
The attacks came from two bomb-laden vehicles in the bus station in the al-Bab district, an area cleared by Turkey of terrorists in 2016, according to sources on the ground.
The explosions also burned a large number of vehicles and damaged nearby buildings.
Al-Bab was largely cleared of the terrorist YPG/PKK in 2016 as part of the Turkish military's Operation Euphrates Shield.
Since 2016, Turkey has carried out three major military operations in northern Syria -- Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring -- with the aim of purging the region of terrorist groups.
Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.
Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.
On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km (18.6 mi) south of Turkey's border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. -



