COVID-19: Global Death Toll Nearing 15,000

COVID-19: Global Death Toll Nearing 15,000

Over 341,000 cases worldwide since last December, nearly 99,000 patients recovered, as per Johns Hopkins University data.

By Merve Aydogan
ANKARA (AA) - The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic climbed to 14,759 on Monday, as per figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
The data shows there have now been 341,365 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China, last December.
The number of people recovered from the disease is also steadily increasing, with the latest figures bringing the tally to 98,866.
Italy leads the global death count with 5,476 fatalities, followed by China (3,274), Spain (1,813), Iran (1,685), France (676), and the U.S. (471).
China still has the highest number of cases (81,454), followed by Italy (59,138), the U.S. (35,224), Spain (29,909), Germany (24,873), and Iran (21,638).
The COVID-19 outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Johns Hopkins University data shows the virus has now spread to 167 countries and regions.
While the crisis shows no signs of abating immediately, the slowdown in transmission witnessed in China over recent weeks has been hailed as a positive indicator.
On Monday, China's National Health Commission said there were no new indigenous cases reported across the country, while there were no new infections in Wuhan city, which was the epicenter of the outbreak, for the fifth consecutive day. -



        Latest News
COVID-19: UK's Faith Groups React To Mandatory Cremation 13 minutes ago...
 British government's emergency coronavirus bill includes mandatory cremation for all who died from coronavirus if necessary.
Coronavirus Cases In Malaysia Tops 1,500, 14 Dead 13 minutes ago...
 South East Asian countries witness constant rise in number of coronavirus cases.
Coronavirus: Spain Delays Football Matches Indefinitely 13 minutes ago...
 Football competitions postponed until further notice, Spanish La Liga says.
Nigeria, Zimbabwe Report First COVID-19 Deaths 13 minutes ago...
 Deceased patients tested positive after returning from the UK and US.
Climate Change To Keep Affecting Water Quality: Report 13 minutes ago...
 Both climate and water management require mechanisms for oversight, coordination, suggests UN.

 
