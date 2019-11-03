Leicester City Wins 2-0 In League, Turkey Player Scores

Leicester City won against Crystal Palace 2-0 in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The match also marked the first goal of Turkish player Caglar Soyuncu for the Foxes.

Caglar, 23, gave the 1-0 lead for Leicester City in the away match, finding the net by header from a Leicester corner in the 57th minute.

The Turkish international was unmarked in the area to score against Palace.

Visitors made it 2-0 to clinch the win as English forward Jamie Vardy put the ball into Palace net near the end of the match.

"With this amazing win, I'm happy to score my first goal. Many thanks to my teammates and our fans supporting us forever," Caglar Soyuncu said on Twitter.

Leicester City held a poll to select the man of the match on Twitter as Caglar got 82% of the votes to be the player of Sunday's game. Vardy had 11% of the votes.

Leicester City had 23 points to be in the third spot in the Premier League led by Liverpool, who earned 31 points in 11 matches.

Liverpool were experiencing an amazing season as the Reds were still unbeaten in the league. German manager Jurgen Klopp's players earned 10 wins and had only one draw in the Premier League.

Title contenders Manchester City were in the second position with 25 points.

Meanwhile a London club, Chelsea had 23 points but they were in the fourth place on goal difference.

Another London team, Arsenal came fifth in the standings as the Gunners had 17 points in 11 matches.

In the next match Leicester City will face Arsenal at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Nov. 9.

Cenk's vital header brings 1-1 draw to Everton

In the other match on Sunday, Everton earned a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur by Turkish forward Cenk Tosun's header in the minute of 90+7.

Tottenham broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute at the Goodison Park as English star Dele Alli put the ball into the Everton net.

But visitors couldn't avoid the very late equalizer scored by Tosun.

Everton bagged a valuable one point but lost their midfielder Andre Gomes.

Gomes had his foot broken after a tackle made by Tottenham forward Heung-min Son.

The South Korean player was shown the red card as Tottenham were down to 10 men in the 79th minute of the match.

Everton were feeling the heat of the relegation zone as the Toffees were ranked 17th with 11 points.

They will visit Southampton in the next match on Nov. 9.

Results:

Bournemouth - Manchester United: 1-0

Arsenal - Wolverhampton: 1-1

Aston Villa - Liverpool: 1-2

Brighton - Norwich: 2-0

Manchester City - Southampton: 2-1

Sheffield United - Burnley: 3-0

West Ham United - Newcastle United: 2-3

Watford - Chelsea: 1-2

Crystal Palace - Leicester City: 0-2

Everton - Tottenham Hotspur: 1-1 -