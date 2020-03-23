Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 23/03/2020 13:52 
23.03.2020 11:42 News >> Moscow Mayor Imposes Home Quarantine For People Over 65

Moscow Mayor Imposes Home Quarantine For People Over 65

Russian prime minister urges elderly people to stay at home, avoid gatherings.

Moscow mayor on Monday introduced quarantine for those over-65 and people with chronic problems.
The restrictive measures come into force starting from March 26, Sergey Sobyanin said in a statement published on his official website.
"The nature of the coronavirus is such that it primarily poses a threat to the life and health of the elderly and people with chronic diseases and low immunity. So our main task is to protect you -- Muscovites of the older generation.
From March 26 to April 14, Muscovites over-65 and citizens suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, chronic kidney disease, or cancer, as well as those who have suffered a heart attack or stroke are required to comply with the home regime. If you are working, please do not go to work," Sobyanin said.
The mayor published a phone number of a volunteer center, urging people to use the help of volunteers in case of necessity to buy food or medicines, and informed of a one-time payment to compensate expenses during self-isolation.
He also prohibited the mobile communication providers to stop serving over-65 and customers with chronic problems even if they did not pay the services.
In a separate statement, Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also asked the elderly to stay at home and avoid gatherings.
On Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 438, while 71 new patients were diagnosed with the deadly infection over the last 24 hours.
The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 167 countries and regions around the globe, while the tally of confirmed cases exceeds 339,500 and the death toll is over 14,700, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.
China, Italy, Iran and Spain continue to be the worst-affected countries. -



        Latest News
Iran: Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises To 1,812 13 minutes ago...
 127 more people died in last 24 hours in country, number of cases rose to 23,049, says health official.
Olympic Gold Medalist Van Der Burgh Battling COVID-19 13 minutes ago...
 Retired South African swimmer says on social media he has been struggling with virus for 14 days.
Indonesia: Athlete Village To Treat COVID-19 Patients 28 minutes ago...
 10 story building constructed to house athletes turns into an emergency hospital to treat patients.
Egypt: 2 Army Generals Die Of Coronavirus 28 minutes ago...
 Death toll now 14 with 327 confirmed cases, said Health Ministry earlier on Sunday.
COVID-19: Philippines President Seeks Emergency Powers 28 minutes ago...
 Rodrigo Duterte seeks powers to temporarily take over private businesses amid measures to curb spread of novel coronavirus.

 
      Top News
Moscow Mayor Imposes Home Quarantine For People Over 65 Moscow Mayor Imposes Home Quarantine For People Over 65
Algeria Calls For Heightened Alert Over Coronavirus Algeria Calls For Heightened Alert Over Coronavirus
Violence Mars Guinea's Constitutional Referendum Vote Violence Mars Guinea's Constitutional Referendum Vote
Syria: Assad Regime Confirms 1St Coronavirus Case Syria: Assad Regime Confirms 1St Coronavirus Case
Coronavirus: Dubai World Cup Horse Race Postponed Coronavirus: Dubai World Cup Horse Race Postponed
Former Real Madrid President Sanz Dies From COVID-19 Former Real Madrid President Sanz Dies From COVID-19
Turkey Halts Executions, Bankruptcy Proceedings Turkey Halts Executions, Bankruptcy Proceedings
Chinese Footballer In Spain Tests Positive For COVID-19 Chinese Footballer In Spain Tests Positive For COVID-19
COVID-19: Turkey Restrains Older Citizens From Going Out COVID-19: Turkey Restrains Older Citizens From Going Out
France Coronavirus Death Toll Up To 562, Cases Rising France Coronavirus Death Toll Up To 562, Cases Rising