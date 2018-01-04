Over 200 Undocumented Migrants Held İn Turkey

A total of 220 undocumented migrants have been held in Turkey, according to security officials on Thursday.



In Turkey's northwestern province of Edirne, Turkish gendarme held 189 people mainly from Palestine, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Syria, who were attempting to illegally cross into Europe.



Separately, 31 migrants, who were attempting to cross into Greece, were held in two different operations in Turkey's Aegean province of Izmir.



In the first operation, Turkish security forces stopped a vehicle in Izmir's Cesme district after receiving information of alleged human trafficking. A total of 19 Syrians, including 13 children, were found in the light commercial vehicle.



Police seized 24 lifejackets and three inner tubes in the car. The 31-year-old driver was also arrested.



Turkish forces also rounded up 12 other Syrians and a 17-year-old suspect, who was allegedly helping them to cross into Greece.



All the migrants were referred to provincial migration authorities.



Turkey has been the main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.



Goksel Kayseri in Izmir contributed to this story. -