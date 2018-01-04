Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский      Azerice      Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 05/01/2018 16:47 
04.01.2018 17:28 News >> Over 200 Undocumented Migrants Held İn Turkey

Over 200 Undocumented Migrants Held İn Turkey

Palestinians, Pakistanis, Syrians among those held by Turkish security forces in Izmir and Edirne provinces.

A total of 220 undocumented migrants have been held in Turkey, according to security officials on Thursday.

In Turkey's northwestern province of Edirne, Turkish gendarme held 189 people mainly from Palestine, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Syria, who were attempting to illegally cross into Europe.

Separately, 31 migrants, who were attempting to cross into Greece, were held in two different operations in Turkey's Aegean province of Izmir.

In the first operation, Turkish security forces stopped a vehicle in Izmir's Cesme district after receiving information of alleged human trafficking. A total of 19 Syrians, including 13 children, were found in the light commercial vehicle.

Police seized 24 lifejackets and three inner tubes in the car. The 31-year-old driver was also arrested.

Turkish forces also rounded up 12 other Syrians and a 17-year-old suspect, who was allegedly helping them to cross into Greece.

All the migrants were referred to provincial migration authorities.

Turkey has been the main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

Goksel Kayseri in Izmir contributed to this story. -



        Latest News
Army Kills, Captures Daesh Militants İn Iraq's Kirkuk 7 minutes ago...
 Iraqi forces conduct wide ranging security sweep after Daesh steps up attacks in oil rich province.
Zimbabwe's New President Meets Opposition Leader 7 minutes ago...
 President Emmerson Mnangagwa says 'there is no need' for unity government.
Update- Former Georgian President Sentenced To 3 Years İn Jail -8 minutes ago...
 Mikheil Saakashvili found guilty of abusing his powers in murder case of banker in 2006.
Turkish Police Arrest 32 Feto Suspects -8 minutes ago...
 Number of suspects detained in recent days for alleged ties to FETO has reached 62.
Pakistan Responds To US Military Aid Suspension -8 minutes ago...
 ‘Arbitrary deadlines, unilateral pronouncements’ are counterproductive, Pakistan tells US.

 
      Top News
Update 3 - Turkey İssues Warrants For Over 130 Feto Suspects Update 3 - Turkey İssues Warrants For Over 130 Feto Suspects
Nigeria Begins Evacuation Of 5,000 Citizens From Libya Nigeria Begins Evacuation Of 5,000 Citizens From Libya
Algiers Launches Probe İnto Citizen's Death İn Spain Algiers Launches Probe İnto Citizen's Death İn Spain
Pianist Vitaly Pisarenko To Perform İn Istanbul Pianist Vitaly Pisarenko To Perform İn Istanbul
Pakistan To Act 'Accordingly' Against US Drone Strike Pakistan To Act 'Accordingly' Against US Drone Strike
Turkish Opposition Mp Convicted On Terror Charges Turkish Opposition Mp Convicted On Terror Charges
Halkbank İn Clear İn Turkish Banker Atilla Case İn Us Halkbank İn Clear İn Turkish Banker Atilla Case İn Us
Pakistan, China To Use Chinese Currency For Trade Pakistan, China To Use Chinese Currency For Trade
Iran Demonstrations Over: Revolutionary Guard Commander Iran Demonstrations Over: Revolutionary Guard Commander
Egypt Court Slaps 10 Regime Opponents With Jail Terms Egypt Court Slaps 10 Regime Opponents With Jail Terms