Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 09/11/2019 17:06 
09.11.2019 15:27 News >> Russian Airstrikes Kill Child In Syria's Idlib

Russian Airstrikes Kill Child In Syria's Idlib

3 people also injured in attacks.

By Burak Karacaoglu and Esref Musa

A child was killed and three people were injured in Russian airstrikes in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, local civil defense sources said Saturday.

The attacks targeted the city of Jisr al-Shughur and the towns of Al-Nayrab, Sheikh Mustafa, Rakaya, Bidama and Kabina in Idlib, according to Syrian opposition's aircraft observatory.

Civil defense sources said a child was killed and three people were injured when airstrikes targeted a refugee camp in Al-Nayrab.

In 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.
Since then, more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone.

Notably, about a million people have been forced to leave conflict-prone areas of the city and started taking shelter in safer areas in the northern part of the city that borders Turkey.
The Turkish government has followed an "open door" policy for Syrians since the eruption of the bloody war.

Over 3.6 million Syrians taking shelter in Turkey are now looking forward to returning home. -



        Latest News
Germany Marks 30Th Anniversary Of Fall Of Berlin Wall -48 minutes ago...
 Chancellor Merkel calls for stronger engagement to protect freedoms, rule of law, democracy in Europe.
Turkey's Presidential Spokesman Meets US Syria Envoy -18 minutes ago...
 Ibrahim Kalin receives envoy James Jeffrey, US Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield, discusses developments in Syria.
YPG/PKK Keeps Violating Turkey's Deals With US, Russia -3 minutes ago...
 Terrorists continue transgressing area of Operation Peace Spring, carry out 8 violations, says Defense Ministry.
Babri Mosque, Lahore Gurdwara: Legal Parallels, Different Outcome -48 minutes ago...
 As Indian court ruled in favor of Hindus, Sikhs cite similar case where courts invoked law of limitations.
Lebanon's Mufti Calls For Forming Emergency Gov't -18 minutes ago...
 Mufti called on those in power to fulfil protesters' demands.

 
      Top News
Russian Airstrikes Kill Child In Syria's Idlib Russian Airstrikes Kill Child In Syria's Idlib
Top Turkish Diplomat Chairs 2-Day ECO Meeting Top Turkish Diplomat Chairs 2-Day ECO Meeting
Iraqi Forces Kill 2 Protesters In Basra Iraqi Forces Kill 2 Protesters In Basra
US: CDC Makes Breakthrough In Mysterious Lung Illnesses US: CDC Makes Breakthrough In Mysterious Lung Illnesses
Turkey To Attend Quartet Summit Sideline Of NATO Summit Turkey To Attend Quartet Summit Sideline Of NATO Summit
Brazilian Wunderkind Rodrygo Named UCL Player Of Week Brazilian Wunderkind Rodrygo Named UCL Player Of Week
Atsushi Miyazaki, Hero Of 2011 Quake In Eastern Turkey Atsushi Miyazaki, Hero Of 2011 Quake In Eastern Turkey
Turkey Launches Operation Kiran-5 In East Turkey Launches Operation Kiran-5 In East
UN Resolution: US Blockade On Cuba Must End UN Resolution: US Blockade On Cuba Must End
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Jumps 2.4% At Close Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Jumps 2.4% At Close