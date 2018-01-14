Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 14/01/2018 17:55 
14.01.2018 13:28 News >> Saudi-Led Planes Strike Rebel Sites İn Central Yemen

Saudi-Led Planes Strike Rebel Sites İn Central Yemen

Raids targeted Houthi sites in al Bayda province.

By Mohamed al-Samei


Saudi-led coalition warplanes on Sunday struck Houthi rebel positions in central Yemen.


The raids targeted Houthi military sites in the Qaifa district in the central al-Bayda province, pro-government commander Hussein al-Humaiqani told Anadolu Agency.


He said a number of rebels were killed and injured in the attacks without specifying the exact toll.


There was no comment from the Houthi militia on the claim.

On Saturday, coalition planes struck a rebel training camp in al-Bayda, reportedly leaving dozens dead.


Yemen has fallen into civil war in 2014, when the Houthi militia overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa, forcing the internationally-recognized government to set up an interim capital in the coastal city of Aden.


In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its other Arab allies launched a massive military campaign aimed at reversing Houthi gains and shoring up the Yemeni government. -



        Latest News
Sudan Says Faces 'Threat' On Egypt-Eritrea Border 15 minutes ago...
 Khartoum's ambassador was recalled ten days ago from Egypt amid tension with Cairo over disputed border region.
Syria: Manbij Shops Close İn Protest Against Pkk/Pyd 30 minutes ago...
 Tradesmen protest Friday's killing of 2 civilians by terrorist organization.
North Korea Threatens To Pull Out Of Winter Olympics 0 minutes ago...
 Pyongyang’s state run news agency warns South Korean leader against making ‘rash remarks’
Update - Turkey To 'Purge' Terror İn South With Afrin Operation 44 minutes ago...
 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will ‘resolutely’ continue to fight against terrorism at home and abroad.
Hamas Member İnjured İn Lebanon Bomb Blast 44 minutes ago...
 Bşast occurred in Sidon, home to largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.

 
      Top News
North Korea Threatens To Pull Out Of Winter Olympics North Korea Threatens To Pull Out Of Winter Olympics
France's Macron Talks About Iran Deal With Netanyahu France's Macron Talks About Iran Deal With Netanyahu
Turkish Military Convoy Dispatched To Syrian Border Turkish Military Convoy Dispatched To Syrian Border
Football: Basaksehir Confirm Signing Of Arda Turan Football: Basaksehir Confirm Signing Of Arda Turan
Update 2- Turkey İs Much Safer Than The Us: Foreign Minister Update 2- Turkey İs Much Safer Than The Us: Foreign Minister
Us: Turkish Religious Leader Warns Americans About Feto Us: Turkish Religious Leader Warns Americans About Feto
Hamas Says Will Not Attend Plo Central Council Meeting Hamas Says Will Not Attend Plo Central Council Meeting
Jeff Bezos Donates $33 Million For Daca Scholarships Jeff Bezos Donates $33 Million For Daca Scholarships
Update - Trump Extends Iran Sanctions Relief For Final Time Update - Trump Extends Iran Sanctions Relief For Final Time
Trump Denies Disparaging Remarks; Lawmaker Says He Did Trump Denies Disparaging Remarks; Lawmaker Says He Did