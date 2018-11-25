Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 25/11/2018 18:42 
25.11.2018 14:43 News >> Saudis Sought To Buy Israeli Hacking System: Report

Saudis Sought To Buy Israeli Hacking System: Report

No comment yet from Saudi authorities on the allegation.

Saudi Arabia has allegedly negotiated with an Israeli firm to buy an advanced system that hacks cell phones, Israeli daily Haaretz reported Sunday.


The newspaper said two representatives of Herzliya-based NSO Group Technologies met Saudi officials in Vienna in 2017 to promote the Pegasus 3 software.


Haaretz identified the two Saudi officials as Abdullah al-Malihi, an associate of Prince Turki al-Faisal – a former head of the kingdom's intelligence services – and Nasser al-Qahtani, who presented himself as the deputy of the current intelligence chief.


During the meeting, the NSO representatives allegedly showed a PowerPoint presentation of the advanced cyber system's capabilities.


The issue came to knowledge as part of a complaint filed to the Israeli police by a man identified as a European businessman with connection in the Gulf.


There was no comment from Saudi authorities on the allegation.


NSO, for its part, said it "has according to the law and its products are used in the fight against crime and terror."


Edward Snowden, a former U.S. National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower, claimed early this month that software made by an Israeli cyber security firm was used to track murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.


Addressing a conference in Tel Aviv via a video call from Russia, Snowden said Pegasus spyware sold to governments by the Israeli NSO Group Technologies was used to track opponents.


Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.


After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, weeks later the Saudi administration admitted he was killed there, blaming a rogue group of Saudi operatives.


Saudi Arabia and Israel do not have diplomatic relations. -



        Latest News
PKK Terrorists Abuse, Rape Female Members 17 minutes ago...
 Testimonies of female member of terrorist organization reveal sexual assaults, forced abortions.
Death Toll From Northern Iraq Floods Climbs To 18 32 minutes ago...
 Toll of injured people reached 180, Iraq's Health Ministry says.
Turkish, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Idlib -13 minutes ago...
 Two address recent provocations ‘deemed to damage’ Sochi agreement in Syria's Idlib, Turkish Defense Ministry says.
Students Protest Greek Decision To Cut Turkish Lessons 17 minutes ago...
 Greece had decided to reduce Turkish language lessons and Islamic teaching at religious schools in Western Thrace region.
UK Parliament To Vote On Brexit Deal Before Christmas -13 minutes ago...
 British PM Theresa May says today was culmination of long and difficult process but start of "crucial national debate"

 
      Top News
Death Toll From Northern Iraq Floods Climbs To 18 Death Toll From Northern Iraq Floods Climbs To 18
Update - Pakistan İnvites Indian Fm For Kartarpur Groundbreaking Update - Pakistan İnvites Indian Fm For Kartarpur Groundbreaking
Turkey's Ruling Ak Party Reveals 40 Mayoral Candidates Turkey's Ruling Ak Party Reveals 40 Mayoral Candidates
Turkey's Pace Of Development Gained Momentum: Vp Turkey's Pace Of Development Gained Momentum: Vp
Turkey Determined To Realize İts 2023 Targets: Erdogan Turkey Determined To Realize İts 2023 Targets: Erdogan
Tunisia Workers To Stage Nationwide Strike On Jan. 17 Tunisia Workers To Stage Nationwide Strike On Jan. 17
Myanmar Fails To Address Mistreatment Of Rohingya: Nyt Myanmar Fails To Address Mistreatment Of Rohingya: Nyt
US Senator Criticizes Trump On CIA Khashoggi Remarks US Senator Criticizes Trump On CIA Khashoggi Remarks
Turkish, Somali Presidents Meet İn Istanbul Turkish, Somali Presidents Meet İn Istanbul
Two Prominent Media Activists Killed İn Syria's Idlib Two Prominent Media Activists Killed İn Syria's Idlib