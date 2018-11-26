Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 26/11/2018 21:22 
26.11.2018 19:28 News >> Turkey Condemns Car Bombing İn Somali Capital

Turkey Condemns Car Bombing İn Somali Capital

8 people killed, 15 wounded in car bomb attack in Mogadishu on Monday.

Turkey has condemned an attack Monday in the Somali capital Mogadishu which killed at least eight people and wounded 15 others.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated by a car bomb at a marketplace in Mogadishu, causing death and injury of numerous persons," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

"We wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Somalia," the statement added.

Earlier, a police officer in Mogadishu told Anadolu Agency via telephone that the car bomb targeted a crowded marketplace in Kawo Godey in Wadajir, Mogadishu.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but Somali officials blamed al-Shabaab for the attack.

An October 2017 car bomb attack in Mogadishu blamed on al-Shabaab took over 300 lives. -



        Latest News
Russia Summons Ukrainian Diplomat Over Kerch İncident -33 minutes ago...
 Russia expresses 'firm censure' to Ukrainian charge d’affaires over naval incident in strait from Black Sea to Sea of Azov.
Russian Should Free Ukrainian Ships, Soldiers: Nato -33 minutes ago...
 No justification for use of military force against Ukrainian ships and naval personnel, says NATO chief Stoltenberg.
Palestinians Shot, Hurt While Protesting On Gaza Coast -18 minutes ago...
 Gazans continue to protest on almost daily basis to demand end to Israel’s occupation, siege.
42 Migrants Arrested On US Side Of Mexico Border 12 minutes ago...
 'Vast majority of the people we are dealing with are adult males,' says patrol agent.
Over 550 İrregular Migrants Held Across Turkey -18 minutes ago...
 Migrants held in provinces of Edirne, Kirklareli, Aydin, Balikesir and Malatya in northwestern, western, and eastern Turkey.

 
      Top News
Turkey And Qatar Prove To Be True Friends, Says Erdogan Turkey And Qatar Prove To Be True Friends, Says Erdogan
Palestinian Shot Dead İn Hebron Vehicular Attack Palestinian Shot Dead İn Hebron Vehicular Attack
Update - 15 İnjured İn Train Accident İn Central Turkey Update - 15 İnjured İn Train Accident İn Central Turkey
Turkish Gendarmerie Rescues 57 Migrants From Heavy Rain Turkish Gendarmerie Rescues 57 Migrants From Heavy Rain
8 İnjured İn Train Accident İn Central Turkey 8 İnjured İn Train Accident İn Central Turkey
Israeli Forces Arrest Dozens İn Jerusalem Raids Israeli Forces Arrest Dozens İn Jerusalem Raids
Ak Party Women Draw 'Orange-Line' Against Violence Ak Party Women Draw 'Orange-Line' Against Violence
UK Parliament To Vote On Brexit Deal Before Christmas UK Parliament To Vote On Brexit Deal Before Christmas
5 Die As Ferryboat Sinks İn Northern Egypt 5 Die As Ferryboat Sinks İn Northern Egypt
6 Militants, 1 Civilian Killed İn Kashmir's South 6 Militants, 1 Civilian Killed İn Kashmir's South