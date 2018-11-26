Turkey Condemns Car Bombing İn Somali Capital

Turkey has condemned an attack Monday in the Somali capital Mogadishu which killed at least eight people and wounded 15 others.



"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated by a car bomb at a marketplace in Mogadishu, causing death and injury of numerous persons," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.



"We wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Somalia," the statement added.



Earlier, a police officer in Mogadishu told Anadolu Agency via telephone that the car bomb targeted a crowded marketplace in Kawo Godey in Wadajir, Mogadishu.



No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but Somali officials blamed al-Shabaab for the attack.



An October 2017 car bomb attack in Mogadishu blamed on al-Shabaab took over 300 lives. -