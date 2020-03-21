Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
21.03.2020 10:27 News >> Turkey Neutralizes 2 PKK/YPG Terrorists In Northern Syria

Terrorists caught in attempt to infiltrate Turkey's Operation Peace Spring zone.

Turkish commandos neutralized two YPG/PKK terrorists in northwestern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Two PKK/YPG terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone were successfully neutralized by our heroic command," the ministry said on Twitter.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
It added that all kinds of measures will be taken to maintain peace and stability in the region.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. -



