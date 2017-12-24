Turkey: Terror Suspects, Convicts To Wear Uniforms

Single-type uniform will be required for those who are convicted or suspected of "crimes against the constitutional order", the Turkish Official Gazette said Sunday.



According to a new emergency decree published in the gazette, the defendants will either wear brown or gray uniforms during their court appearances.



Those who are "attempting to abolish the order prescribed by Turkish Constitution by using force and violence or to replace this order with another one or to prevent the implementation of order" and "attempting to undermine the Turkish Government by using force and violence, or to prevent it from performing its duty, partially or completely" will wear a brown jumpsuit.



Those who "attempt to undermine the Turkish Grand National Assembly or to prevent it from performing its duty partially or completely", "armed rebellion against the Turkish Government", "assassination of and assault on the president", "crimes against the security of the state" and "crimes against the constitutional order" will wear a gray jumpsuit.



According to the decree, female suspects and convicts are exempt from wearing the uniform. The provisions of the article will not apply to children and pregnant women.



In July, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested suspects in Fetullah Terror organization (FETO) probes might wear uniforms when they appear before a judge.



The suggestion came after a FETO suspect -- who was part of the group that tried to assassinate him the night of the coup -- in a t-shirt with the word "Hero" in English, which caused a public outcry. -