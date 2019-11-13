Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
13.11.2019 14:42 News >> Turkish Ballet Dancer To Train Young Dancers In France

Turkish Ballet Dancer To Train Young Dancers In France

Bahri Gurcan to attend 5 day master class as teacher in Toulouse.

A Turkish ballet dancer is gearing up to train young dancers in France next week.
Bahri Gurcan, who was the head dancer at the Ankara State Opera and Ballet, was invited by Francois Mauduit, founder and artistic director of La Junior Company, to give lessons to a five-day master class in Toulouse, which will start on Nov. 18.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency in the capital Ankara, Gurcan expressed his gratitude to be invited to such a prestigious program from Turkey. "As a ballet dancer, I danced across the world. It is of vital importance for me to represent my country as a teacher abroad."
With regards to Turkish ballet's latest situation, he said that it has advanced but there was a long way to go. "Special ballet groups should be established. Through efforts made in this direction, Turkish ballet will reach a much-advanced position," he added.
Gurcan, as head ballet, has led numerous dance shows in many countries including France, Portugal, Germany, Britain, Austria, Russia, China, and Thailand.
He is presently working as an artistic director at Ankara-based dancing school dubbed World Dance Center and is also training dancers at Ankara State Opera and Ballet. -



