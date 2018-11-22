Turkish Resort Town Attracts Norwegian Elderly Tourists

Tourism organizers are eager to attract the Norwegian elderly to a resort town on Turkey's western Aegean coast.



Oya Demirel, a World Disability Union (WDU) commissioner and a Norwegian health tourism firm official for Turkey told Anadolu Agency that Gocek, an Aegean Mugla town, features an ideal destination for elderly tourists.



Attending a project on accessible tourism in Mugla, Demirel said that her firm has been bringing senior citizens aged between 60-70 from Norway for a decade a for several-months-stay in Gocek.



"70 percent of Norway's population is made up of senior citizens," she said.



Drawing a parallel between Gocek and the Norwegian capital of seaport Oslo, Demirel said the firm had plans to organize a travel for 50-60 families this winter.



She cited the region's potential as a hub for disabled tourists, saying that it could become a top destination in the area if UN criteria on accessibility were met.



"A disabled person, an elderly person can very easily travel around Gocek," she said, adding that once current projects were finalized, the town would be "Turkey's Oslo".



Tourism professional Metin Parca lauded the town with its natural bay, airy atmosphere and amenities.



"We will welcome 26 families of a total 56-person group," he said. -