Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 18/11/2019 17:21 
18.11.2019 16:27 News >> UAE Drone Attack Killed 7 In Tripoli: Libya Gov't

UAE Drone Attack Killed 7 In Tripoli: Libya Gov't

Airstrike targeted biscuits factory in Tripoli.

By Walid Abdullah

Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Monday accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of carrying out an airstrike that killed seven people south of Tripoli.

The GNA's Health Ministry said the airstrike targeted a biscuits factory in Wadi Rabie area, killing two Libyans and five foreign workers and injured 15 others.

The military command of the GNA-affiliated Volcano of Rage Operation said in a statement that the "airstrike was conducted by Emirati unmanned aircraft".

There was no comment from the UAE on the allegation.

East Libya-based forces aligned with military commander Khalifa Haftar have launched a campaign in April to capture Tripoli from the GNA.

Clashes between the two sides have left over 1,000 people dead and around 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The oil-rich country has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

Libya has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power, including one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA, which enjoys UN recognition.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat -



        Latest News
Turkey Slams Burning Of TRNC Flag In Greek Cypriot Side 12 minutes ago...
 'Flag is a nation's honor,' says Turkish National Defense Ministry criticizing Sunday’s 'racist attacks'
East African Body Urges South Sudan To Implement Peace 12 minutes ago...
 Representative of African Union to South Sudan also urges government to fund implementation of peace process.
Turkey: Condolences Extended To Family Of Late Actress -33 minutes ago...
 Turkish president, ministers, opposition leaders, others express grief over death of Yildiz Kenter.
UN Dispatches Humanitarian Aid To Northwest Syria -3 minutes ago...
 33 trucks of aid to be distributed in war torn Idlib province.
Somali Journalists Condemn Harassment In Somaliland -33 minutes ago...
 TV station closed down by authorities, top editor arrested.

 
      Top News
Croatia Commemorates Vukovar Massacre Croatia Commemorates Vukovar Massacre
Turkey Restores Electricity In YPG/PKK Terror-Hit Area Turkey Restores Electricity In YPG/PKK Terror-Hit Area
Israel Detains 17 Palestinians In West Bank Raids Israel Detains 17 Palestinians In West Bank Raids
Death Toll In Bolivia Unrest Rises To 23 Death Toll In Bolivia Unrest Rises To 23
Basketball: Fenerbahce Beko Beat TOFAS 82-76 Basketball: Fenerbahce Beko Beat TOFAS 82-76
US: Trump Issues Multiple Pardons In War Crimes Cases US: Trump Issues Multiple Pardons In War Crimes Cases
Turkey Slams Burning Of TRNC Flag In Greek Cypriot Side Turkey Slams Burning Of TRNC Flag In Greek Cypriot Side
Draft Diary Draft Diary
Falcao To Continue Treatment For Injury In Istanbul Falcao To Continue Treatment For Injury In Istanbul
Erdogan Says Disrespectful To Define YPG/PYD As Kurds Erdogan Says Disrespectful To Define YPG/PYD As Kurds