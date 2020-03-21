Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
21.03.2020 14:42 News >> UPDATE – 4 Arab States Confirm New Coronavirus Cases

UPDATE – 4 Arab States Confirm New Coronavirus Cases

China, Italy, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

UPDATES WITH CASES IN LEBANON, KUWAIT

Health authorities in Palestine, Oman, Lebanon and Kuwait reported fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

In statements, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said four new cases were recorded in the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Hebron, taking the total infections in the occupied territory to 52, including 17 recoveries.

Notably, the Gaza Strip has not reported any infection until Saturday.

In Oman, the Health Ministry reported four new infections, taking the total cases in the Gulf state to 52.

A ministry statement said 13 people have recovered from the virus.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said the country's total coronavirus cases rose to 187 after 24 new infections were recorded.

In Kuwait, the Health Ministry said 17 new cases were reported, bringing the total infections from the virus to 176.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 166 countries and regions around the globe, while the tally of confirmed cases topped 275,000, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll has exceeded 11,000, causing a chain reaction as governments place countries on lockdown to stem the spread.

China, Italy, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, a vast majority of those infected by the virus suffer mild symptoms and recover.

Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara -



