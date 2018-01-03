Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский      Azerice      Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 03/01/2018 16:26 
03.01.2018 14:13 News >> Update - Over 4,000 Undocumented Migrants Held İn Turkey

Update - Over 4,000 Undocumented Migrants Held İn Turkey

Security personnel also held around 200 Turks linked to FETO who were trying to escape to Europe using illegal routes.

More than 4,250 undocumented migrants and refugees who were trying to reach Europe using illegal routes as well as over 100 smugglers were held in Turkey during 2017, according to a security source.

Close to 200 Turkish nationals, suspected of being members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), were also held in the year who too were trying to escape to Europe using illegal routes.

In the ongoing operations conducted by Turkish Coast Guard, police and gendarmerie forces, undocumented migrants were held in operations across the eastern Aegean Sea and land, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Turkey has been a major route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

In total, 4,272 undocumented migrants from Syria, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Palestine and Iraq were held along with 105 smugglers in 2017, according to the source.

The source said intense measures against illegal migration throughout the Aegean would continue in 2018.

The smugglers initially take migrants from the touristic sights of southwestern Mugla province to forests and shores.

Some migrants end up paying around $1,500 per person to smugglers.

Turkish police, coastal guards and gendarmerie are trying their best to prevent deaths of migrants at sea.

Bodrum, an Aegean resort in southwestern Mugla province, is being patrolled day and night by security units as it is one of the closest links to the Greek island of Kos.

In total, 198 suspected Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members were separately held in 157 operations during 2017 in Mugla and neighbouring districts.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Separately, 50,000 migrants and refugees were held in northwestern Edirne province last year; 15,000 migrants were from Pakistan, 12,000 others from Afghanistan and 10,000 were from Syria.

In the last 10 years, Edirne has seen rise in migrants from Pakistan, Syria, Palestine, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Morocco, Iran and Iraq. In 2017 alone, 50,000 migrants and refugees from 50 different countries have been held by Turkish security units.

There has been 60 percent increase in migrant flow since 2016; the number was 31,000 in 2016. -



        Latest News
Turkish Minister: Protests 'İnternal Affairs' Of Iran -29 minutes ago...
 Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says stability of Iran is also important for its neighbors.
Turkish Aid Agency Supports Typhoon-Hit Philippines -29 minutes ago...
 At least 250 people were killed as tropical storm Vinta hit Philippines.
Turkey: Bill Dropped On Street Paid Off By Stranger -29 minutes ago...
 Ramazan Ozlen reached out to the bill's owner, saying he took care of it and has the owner's change ready.
Turkish Opposition Mp Convicted For İnsulting President -14 minutes ago...
 HDP Sirnak MP Leyla Birlik also faces charge of being member of terror group.
Migrant Deaths İn Aegean Sea Plummet 85 Pct 0 minutes ago...
 Turkish Coast Guard held 21,937 out of 28,907 people who attempted to cross to Greece in 2017.

 
      Top News
Turkish Minister: Protests 'İnternal Affairs' Of Iran Turkish Minister: Protests 'İnternal Affairs' Of Iran
Freed Taliban Captive Charged With 15 Offenses Freed Taliban Captive Charged With 15 Offenses
Pakistan Says İt Will Not React To Trump 'İn Haste' Pakistan Says İt Will Not React To Trump 'İn Haste'
Palestinians Decry Israel's 'Unified Jerusalem' Law Palestinians Decry Israel's 'Unified Jerusalem' Law
Trump: US Watching Iran Protests Amid Unrest Trump: US Watching Iran Protests Amid Unrest
Four Executed İn Egypt For 2015 Stadium Bombing Four Executed İn Egypt For 2015 Stadium Bombing
Turkey Records Second-Highest Export Volume Turkey Records Second-Highest Export Volume
Bahrain Asks Citizens To Refrain From Traveling To Iran Bahrain Asks Citizens To Refrain From Traveling To Iran
Over 30 Undocumented Migrants Held İn Northwest Turkey Over 30 Undocumented Migrants Held İn Northwest Turkey
Gunfight İn Jammu Kashmir Leaves 8 Dead Gunfight İn Jammu Kashmir Leaves 8 Dead