Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 24/11/2018 23:54 
24.11.2018 23:13 News >> Update - Pakistan İnvites Indian Fm For Kartarpur Groundbreaking

Update - Pakistan İnvites Indian Fm For Kartarpur Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims slated for Nov. 28.

Pakistani foreign minister on Saturday invited his Indian counterpart to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a new cross-border corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the construction of the corridor on Kartarpur crossing point on November 28.

"On behalf of Pakistan I have extended an invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Capt Amarinder Singh [Chief Minister Indian Punjab province] & Navjot Singh Sidhu [former cricketer and cabinet minister of Indian Punjab] to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at Kartarpur on 28 Nov, 2018" Shah Mehmood Qureshi tweeted.

Kartarpur border connects Pakistan's northeastern Narowal city to India's eastern Gurdaspur district.

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib -- situated in Narowal -- is one of the most revered temples for the Sikh community as Baba Guru Nanak spent 18 years of his life there.

A longtime demand of Sikh community from both sides to open the crossing as the distance between the temple and Gurdaspur is arduous.

For her part, Swaraj thanked Qureshi for inviting her to the groundbreaking ceremony and said she is unable to attend the ceremony due to prior commitment.

"Since I am unable to travel to Kartarpur Sahib on the scheduled date, Government of India will be represented by my esteemed colleagues Mrs. Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Mr.H.S.Puri," Swaraj said in her twitter post.

Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary celebrations

On Thursday, India had accepted an offer from Pakistan to build a corridor for Sikh pilgrims on both sides of the border to make easier for Indian Sikh to visit their religious site in Pakistan.

Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, the Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said his government had decided to develop the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Gurdaspur district of east Punjab till Narowal district of Pakistan Punjab.

Indian government will also celebrate the 550th anniversary of Nanak in a grand way, he announced.

The 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak will be held next year at his birthplace, Nankana Sahib district of Pakistani Punjab.

Pakistan, earlier this year, had announced to celebrate the next year's event at the government level.

Following Islamabad's move, New Delhi has also invited Pakistani Sikh community to attend the festivities set to begin in November next year.

The two countries have also announced to issue commemorative coins and postage stamps to mark the event besides holding seminars, and symposiums.

Pakistan expects 100,000 pilgrims from within country and abroad to participate in the events scheduled to be held in Nankana Sahib. -



        Latest News
Turkey Welcomes Mutual Prisoner Releases İn Syria 14 minutes ago...
 Several detainees 'mutually and simultaneously' released by conflicting parties in al Bab region on Saturday.
Nigeria Admits Boko Haram Attack On Army Base 14 minutes ago...
 More than 100 soldiers killed while dozens remain missing, local media reports.
UK's Position On Gibraltar Has Not Changed: Pm May -1 minutes ago...
 British PM Theresa May says the UK will be negotiating with EU on behalf of British oversees territory.
Nigeria: 34 Pro-Biafran Protesters Held İn Southeast 14 minutes ago...
 A police officer killed, two others severely injured during fresh protests in the region.
Turkish Jets 'Neutralize' 6 Terrorists İn Northern Iraq -1 minutes ago...
 Terrorists plotting attacks on Turkish bases neutralized in Sinat Haftanin and Metina regions.

 
      Top News
Turkey's Pace Of Development Gained Momentum: Vp Turkey's Pace Of Development Gained Momentum: Vp
Turkey: Erdogan To Announce 40 Mayoral Candidates Turkey: Erdogan To Announce 40 Mayoral Candidates
Haniyeh Calls For Alliance To Save Palestinian Cause Haniyeh Calls For Alliance To Save Palestinian Cause
Istanbul To Host Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee Istanbul To Host Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee
Diary Diary
US Senator Criticizes Trump On CIA Khashoggi Remarks US Senator Criticizes Trump On CIA Khashoggi Remarks
Turkey Sends 9 Truckloads Of Aid To Bosnia-Herzegovina Turkey Sends 9 Truckloads Of Aid To Bosnia-Herzegovina
Qatari Mosque Opens İn Turkish Capital Qatari Mosque Opens İn Turkish Capital
Hold Turkey To Hold Foreign Policy Panel İn Argentina Hold Turkey To Hold Foreign Policy Panel İn Argentina
16 Pkk/Kck Suspects Arrested İn Southern Turkey 16 Pkk/Kck Suspects Arrested İn Southern Turkey