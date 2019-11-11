Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 11/11/2019 18:49 
11.11.2019 13:57 News >> US Attempts To Control Syrian Oil 'Illegal': Russia

US Attempts To Control Syrian Oil 'Illegal': Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says US attempts to control Syrian oil fields hinder settlement in country.

U.S. attempts to control Syrian oil fields are "illegal," said Russia's top diplomat on Monday.
"Their attempt, deep down, to rob the Syrian Arab Republic and take control of the oil fields, it is illegal and does not bring anything good to the Syrian settlement, it only retains a serious irritant, a serious threat in this part of Syria," Sergey Lavrov told reporters in Yerevan, Armenia's capital, after meeting with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
"We will insist on the Syrian army rapidly regaining the entire territory of Syria. Only this will help to put a lasting end to terrorism and will help to resolve all issues related to the final political settlement," he added.
After ordering a withdrawal of U.S. forces from northern Syria last month around the time Turkey launched its anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in the region, U.S. President Donald Trump backpedaled, saying U.S. troops would stay in the region "to secure the oil."
"We have taken it and secured" the oil, he said, suggesting "a deal with an ExxonMobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly."
Without mentioning the U.S., Turkish officials have said that while freeing locals from terrorist oppression is a legitimate reason for having troops in Syria, taking oil is not.
Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.
On Oct. 22, Turkey reached an agreement with Russia to force YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone with their weapons. -



        Latest News
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Flat At Monday's Close 10 minutes ago...
 BIST 100 index loses 34.73 points from previous close.
Turkish President To Visit US On Tuesday 10 minutes ago...
 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet US counterpart Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations.
Football: Juventus Remain Atop Of Italian Serie A 40 minutes ago...
 Bianconeri stay top spot of League, defeating Serie A powerhouse Milan 1 0 at Allianz Stadium in Sunday's game.
Abbas Says No Elections Without Gaza, East Jerusalem -5 minutes ago...
 Palestinian president was speaking at ceremony marking 15th death anniversary of former leader Yasser Arafat.
Germany To Take Back Daesh/ISIS Suspects From Turkey 10 minutes ago...
 10 German citizens, including suspected foreign fighters, wives, and children, set to arrive in Germany this week.

 
      Top News
45% Of Israelis Consider EU As Opponent 45% Of Israelis Consider EU As Opponent
Brexit Party Will Not Contest 317 Seats: Party Head Brexit Party Will Not Contest 317 Seats: Party Head
Brazil's Lula Blames Elites For 'Coup' In Bolivia Brazil's Lula Blames Elites For 'Coup' In Bolivia
Karsiyaka Beaten, No Undefeated Teams In Turkey League Karsiyaka Beaten, No Undefeated Teams In Turkey League
Public Planting 11M Trees For Greener Turkey: President Public Planting 11M Trees For Greener Turkey: President
Latin America Slams Bolivian President's Resignation Latin America Slams Bolivian President's Resignation
Kazakhstan, Turkey Should Create Trade Model Kazakhstan, Turkey Should Create Trade Model
'8 Civilians Killed By Terrorist Attack In N.Syria' '8 Civilians Killed By Terrorist Attack In N.Syria'
Spain Returns To Polls In Bid To End Political Deadlock Spain Returns To Polls In Bid To End Political Deadlock
Pakistan Opens Border Crossing For Indian Sikh Pilgrims Pakistan Opens Border Crossing For Indian Sikh Pilgrims