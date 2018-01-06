Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский      Azerice      Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 06/01/2018 04:44 
06.01.2018 00:43 News >> US May Suspend $2B İn Security Aid To Pakistan: Reports

US May Suspend $2B İn Security Aid To Pakistan: Reports

Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings.

The U.S. could suspend around $2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan due to its failure to crack down on terrorist networks within its borders, according to media reports Friday.

A senior official in President Donald Trump's administration spoke anonymously to reporters about the funds.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert announced Thursday that nearly all aid to Pakistan would be suspended after accusing the country of providing safe havens to terrorists fighting in Afghanistan.

It includes $255 million in Foreign Military Funding for the 2016 fiscal year as mandated by Congress, she said.

In addition, the Pentagon has suspended the entire $900 million of the Coalition Support Fund to Pakistan for fiscal 2017.

Nauert said the move would allow the administration, which will freeze the aid payments but not allocate the money elsewhere, to reassess the situation in the coming year.

Pakistan pushed back, saying the U.S. needs to show more appreciation after Islamabad has fought terrorism "largely from its own resources" which it said cost over $120 billion in 15 years.

Pakistan's foreign minister said Friday the U.S. has failed to act as an ally and has turned Islamabad into a "whipping boy" for its own shortcomings in Afghanistan.

"We do not have any alliance" with the United States," Khawaja Muhammad Asif said in an interview with local media. "This is not how allies behave."

In addition, Pakistan's Foreign Office in a statement said "arbitrary deadlines, unilateral pronouncements and shifting of goalposts" are counterproductive to addressing common threats.

"The emergence of new and more deadly groups such as Daesh in Afghanistan calls for enhancing international cooperation," it said.

Tensions between Washington and Islamabad have risen since Trump said on Twitter Monday that the U.S. had "foolishly" given billions of dollars in aid to Pakistan.

"President Trump "ed a figure of $33 billion given to Pakistan over the last 15 years. He can hire a U.S.-based audit firm on our expense to verify this figure & let the world know who is lying & deceiving," Asif responded in a tweet Tuesday.

Additionally, the U.S. on Thursday placed Pakistan on a special watch list for "severe violations of religious freedom".

Pakistan said the report was "not objective" and that it would seek clarification from the U.S. regarding its rationale and implications for placing it on the list

"The designation overlooks the significant achievements of Pakistan in the area of human rights," it said. -



        Latest News
Erdogan Arrives İn Istanbul From Paris 34 minutes ago...
 Erdogan was in Paris at the invitation of Macron.
40 Fans İnjured İn Stampede At Gulf Cup Final İn Kuwait 4 minutes ago...
 The Gulf Cup final took place between Oman and UAE.
US Cdc To Host Nuclear Strike Preparedness Presentation -11 minutes ago...
 Agency suggests that event is unrelated to recent threats between Trump and Kim Jong un.
Exxon Mobil Makes Major Oil Discovery Off Guyana 19 minutes ago...
 Oil company announces sixth major discovery in offshore region partly claimed by Venezuela.
Risks To US Oil Supply At Lowest Point Since 1970S 19 minutes ago...
 Researchers highlight fracking and climate change actions as reasons why US oil market has stabilized.

 
      Top News
Turkish Forces Arrest 2 Daesh-Linked Members Turkish Forces Arrest 2 Daesh-Linked Members
Army Chief Hurt By Roadside Bomb İn Northern Yemen Army Chief Hurt By Roadside Bomb İn Northern Yemen
Koreas To Hold Talks Next Week Koreas To Hold Talks Next Week
Turkey's Economy To Grow By 4.8% İn Next 5 Years: Fitch Turkey's Economy To Grow By 4.8% İn Next 5 Years: Fitch
Iraqi Pm Meets With Kurdish Delegation İn Baghdad Iraqi Pm Meets With Kurdish Delegation İn Baghdad
Iranian Stocks See Sharp Decline After Protests Iranian Stocks See Sharp Decline After Protests
Pianist Vitaly Pisarenko To Perform İn Istanbul Pianist Vitaly Pisarenko To Perform İn Istanbul
Russia Warns US Against İnterfering İn Iran's Affairs Russia Warns US Against İnterfering İn Iran's Affairs
Historic Bulgarian Church İn Istanbul To Reopen Sunday Historic Bulgarian Church İn Istanbul To Reopen Sunday
Seoul Reassures US On North Korea Talks Seoul Reassures US On North Korea Talks