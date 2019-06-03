Haberler    English    العربية    Pусский    Kurdî    Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 03/06/2019 18:31 
03.06.2019 16:20 News >> World Bicycle Day Marked İn Turkey

World Bicycle Day Marked İn Turkey

Turkmenistan’s Embassy in Ankara organized bicycle tour with attendance of over 50 cyclists.

The Turkmenistan's Embassy in Ankara organized a bicycle tour in the Turkish capital to mark the World Bicycle Day.

More than 50 cyclists as well as the representatives of the World Health Organization, embassies of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Russia participated to the tour around Eymir Lake.

Speaking at the beginning of the tour, Turkmenistan Ambassador Ishankuli Amanlyev recalled that the World Bicycle Day was first initiated in 2018 by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

"It has been celebrated everywhere in our country [Turkmenistan] and bike tours were organized," Amanliyev said, adding that his country's embassies in several countries also organized events to mark the day.

"Turkmenistan is now known as a sports country. In our country, comprehensive projects are being implemented under the leadership of our president and great efforts are made to improve the infrastructure of the sport," Amanlyev said.

"As a result, the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games were organized with great success in Turkmenistan in 2017," he said, recalling that International Weightlifting Championships and Amul-Hazar Auto Rally were organized in 2018 in the country within the scope of international events.

He also stressed that a sports hall to host international bicycle competitions was also built in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

The idea to promote a UN Resolution for World Bicycle Day was initially led by Prof. Leszek Sibilski from the U.S., which soon gained the support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries.

In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day to stress "the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation."

The main goal of the World Bicycle Day the promotion of healthy lifestyle among young people through cycling and also to strengthen peace, friendship and fruitful cooperation. -



        Latest News
African Union Condemns Deadly Violence İn Sudan 14 minutes ago...
 At least 13 protesters killed when security forces moved in to clear main protest camp in capital Khartoum.
Sudan's Opposition Halts Talks After Deadly Violence -16 minutes ago...
 Opposition calls for observing a general strike and civil disobedience after killing of at least 13 protesters.
Death Toll From Syria Car Bombing Rises To 21 -16 minutes ago...
 At least 45 people also injured by a car bomb attack in city of Azaz.
Eurozone Manufacturing Continues To Contract İn May -16 minutes ago...
 Latest IHS Markit data reveals weakness remained centered on intermediate and investment goods sectors.
Eu Calls For Democratic Transition İn Sudan -1 minutes ago...
 European Union calls on Sudanese military to transfer power to civilians.

 
      Top News
Turkey: Manufacturing İndex At 45.3 Points İn May Turkey: Manufacturing İndex At 45.3 Points İn May
Bilal Al-Habashi - Inspiration For Muslim Writers, Muezzins Bilal Al-Habashi - Inspiration For Muslim Writers, Muezzins
Trump Tells Syrian Regime, Allies To End Idlib Attacks Trump Tells Syrian Regime, Allies To End Idlib Attacks
Qatar Condemns Israeli Attack On Al-Aqsa Mosque Qatar Condemns Israeli Attack On Al-Aqsa Mosque
Merkel's Cdu Wants Coalition To Stay İn Place Merkel's Cdu Wants Coalition To Stay İn Place
US Ready To Talk With Iran With 'No Pre-Conditions' US Ready To Talk With Iran With 'No Pre-Conditions'
Turkey, Pakistan Discuss Counter Terrorism Efforts Turkey, Pakistan Discuss Counter Terrorism Efforts
Nihat Ozdemir Elected New Turkish Football Head Nihat Ozdemir Elected New Turkish Football Head
Turkey Slams İllegal Israeli Settlement İn E. Jerusalem Turkey Slams İllegal Israeli Settlement İn E. Jerusalem
Football: Besiktas Sign Abdullah Avci As New Manager Football: Besiktas Sign Abdullah Avci As New Manager