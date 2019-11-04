Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 05/11/2019 01:28 
04.11.2019 22:57 News >> Canada Green Party Leader Steps Down

Canada Green Party Leader Steps Down

May was head of environment party for 13 years.

Elizabeth May stepped down as leader of Canada's Green political party Monday.
"As of today, I am no longer leader of the Green Party of Canada," she said.
The Greens – a political party with environmental issues as its main concern – had a breakthrough of sorts when it won three seats in the October Canadian federal election.
Up to that point, May was the only elected representative of the party in Parliament.
The Green Party was founded in 2001 and May has been leader since 2006.
May said the party is in good shape so she feels comfortable vacating her role as leader.
"We achieved more than one million votes for the first time," May said. "As I look around the world…there is no other country with first-past-the-post that has achieved what we've achieved."
First-past-the-post refers to Canada's political system where only the person with the most votes wins the election and takes a seat in Parliament.
However, May will continue as a member of Parliament.
She said she will hound the winning Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make "massive" and "transformative" moves to tackle climate change. -



        Latest News
Turkey Slams Double Standard In US Terror Report -26 minutes ago...
 US State Department did not mention YPG/PYD, FETO as terrorist organizations in its latest terrorism report.
Study Finds Dangerous Lead In Canadian Drinking Water 19 minutes ago...
 Hundreds of thousands, including children, could be drinking deadly water.
Turkey Arrests Senior Daesh/ISIS Operative -11 minutes ago...
 Suspect, a Syrian national, was so called intelligence officer of ISIS/Daesh terrorist group in Syria’s Hasakah city.
Turkish Film Director Receives Italian Order Of Merit -11 minutes ago...
 In 2008, Ferzan Ozpetek received Stella di Solidarieta [Star of Solidarity] order for his services to humanity, environment.
US Sanctions Iranian Supreme Leader's 'Inner Circle' -11 minutes ago...
 Designation of nine individuals and Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff, includes Mojtaba Khamenei, supreme leader's son.

 
      Top News
Democrats Publish Testimonies In Trump Impeachment Democrats Publish Testimonies In Trump Impeachment
Indonesian Tsunami Victims Recount Painful Memories Indonesian Tsunami Victims Recount Painful Memories
Greek Reporter Slams Greece's Treatment Of Refugees Greek Reporter Slams Greece's Treatment Of Refugees
Turkey's Automotive Exports Reach $25.4B In 10 Months Turkey's Automotive Exports Reach $25.4B In 10 Months
NY Times, Wapo Apps Remain On Trump's Phone: Report NY Times, Wapo Apps Remain On Trump's Phone: Report
Unrest Causes 'Great Economic Damage': Iraqi PM Unrest Causes 'Great Economic Damage': Iraqi PM
Kenyan, Ethiopian Athletes Win 41St Istanbul Marathon Kenyan, Ethiopian Athletes Win 41St Istanbul Marathon
Istanbul Houses Exhibition Opens In Tel Aviv Istanbul Houses Exhibition Opens In Tel Aviv
Russian Negotiator Recounts Road To Peace In Syria Russian Negotiator Recounts Road To Peace In Syria
Diary Diary