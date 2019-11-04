Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 04/11/2019 20:06 
04.11.2019 17:27 News >> Merkel Visits Memorial To Neo-Nazi Victims

Merkel Visits Memorial To Neo-Nazi Victims

German chancellor lays white rose on memorial dedicated to victims of NSU terrorist group.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday visited a memorial to the victims of neo-Nazi terror group and called for courage and responsibility to combat racism.
Merkel, together with a group of students, laid white flowers on the memorial in the eastern German city of Zwickau, which was dedicated to 10 people killed by the NSU terror group.
"As I have promised the family members of the victims several years ago, we as the Federal Government, would do everything to prevent these crimes from ever occurring again," she said.
"But for this, we also need courageous people, and it's good that today we're here with young people, who are saying that they would like to ensure that such things would not happen in Germany again," she added.
The NSU members, who lived underground for many years in Zwickau, killed eight Turkish immigrants, a Greek citizen, and a German policewoman between 2000 and 2007.
The German public first learned about the group's existence in 2011, when two of its members died on Nov. 4 during a bank robbery attempt. Various propaganda materials, guns and weapons were later found in the wreckage of the NSU apartment in Zwickau.
Until 2011, Germany's police and intelligence services excluded any racial motive for the murders and instead treated immigrant families as suspects with alleged connections to mafia groups and drug traffickers.
During Merkel's visit to the memorial in Zwickau, dozens of right-wing demonstrators protested the chancellor, shouting slogans such as "Merkel must go" and "Stop the propaganda".
The memorial with commemorative trees was vandalized last month and a tree for Enver Simsek, the NSU's first victim, was destroyed by unknown suspects.
Germany has witnessed growing xenophobia and anti-migrant hatred in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of neo-Nazi groups and the far-right Islamophobic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
The police recorded more than 19,000 far-right crimes in 2018, according to the latest government figures, with extremists committing some 1,000 violent attacks against foreigners, immigrants or political rivals.
Almost 500 people were injured in attacks inspired by far-right ideologies. -



        Latest News
45 Members Of Syrian Constitutional Committee Meet -33 minutes ago...
 Meeting in Geneva ‘turned out in a positive way’, says co chair of opposition group.
Turkey Deals 'Considerable Blow' To Terrorists In Syria -33 minutes ago...
 Ankara's fight against terror is neither over nor slowed down, says presidential spokesman.
Canada Court Begins Hearing Case On Asylum Deal With US -18 minutes ago...
 Trump administration refugee changes result in Canadian court case.
Canada Must Stop Backing Haitian Leader: Open Letter -18 minutes ago...
 Open letter signed by more than 150 Canadian residents, including journalists, activists, professors, lawyers, ex deputies.
Chaos In Uganda: Opposition Leader, Journalists Arrested -18 minutes ago...
 Senior opposition figure Kizza Besigye arrested while leading march to opposition party headquarters in capital Kampala.

 
      Top News
Turkey's Hazelnut Exports Hit Record High In 2 Months Turkey's Hazelnut Exports Hit Record High In 2 Months
US Dispatching Ammunition To NE Syria US Dispatching Ammunition To NE Syria
Latin America Rising Against Savage Capitalism: Maduro Latin America Rising Against Savage Capitalism: Maduro
Crisis Looms In South Sudan: Experts Crisis Looms In South Sudan: Experts
Israel Detains 15 Palestinians In West Bank Raids Israel Detains 15 Palestinians In West Bank Raids
Iraq Restores Order Around Iran Consulate After Attack Iraq Restores Order Around Iran Consulate After Attack
Switzerland: PKK Supporters Interrupt CHP Event Switzerland: PKK Supporters Interrupt CHP Event
Turkey: US Terrorism Report Sans YPG A Cover Up Effort Turkey: US Terrorism Report Sans YPG A Cover Up Effort
Kenyan, Ethiopian Athletes Win 41St Istanbul Marathon Kenyan, Ethiopian Athletes Win 41St Istanbul Marathon
Kenyan, Ethiopian Athletes Win 41St Istanbul Marathon Kenyan, Ethiopian Athletes Win 41St Istanbul Marathon