Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 15/11/2019 16:27 
15.11.2019 13:57 News >> Rohingya Group Demands Myanmar Military Leaders' Arrest

Rohingya Group Demands Myanmar Military Leaders' Arrest

European Rohingya Council welcomes International Criminal Court's approval of opening probe into crimes against Rohingya.

A Dutch-based Rohingya advocacy group has called for international arrest warrants for Myanmar military leaders involved in violence against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority.
Hla Kyaw, president of European Rohingya Council (ERC), told Anadolu Agency the International Criminal Court's (ICC) approval of opening an investigation into crimes committed against Rohingya was a "positive development".
On Thursday, judges at the ICC approved a prosecution request to investigate crimes against Rohingya.
Kyaw said the court's approval should have come long before.
"International community has failed to stop genocide against Rohingya. Next step must be swift issuance of international arrest warrants for Myanmar military leaders involved in the genocide," he stressed.
Kyaw said the court's decision will certainly put pressure on Myanmar regime and military leaders. "However, there will be no immediate relief in Rohingya sufferings, I believe," he said.
Kyaw said the situation in Bangladesh is "getting worse and worse" and Rohingya refugees are living in fear of relocation to a remote island -- called Bhasan Char.
"In Myanmar, the situation has not improved in any aspect," he added.
According to Amnesty International, more than 750,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, have fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community in August 2017, pushing the number of persecuted people in Bangladesh above 1.2 million.
Since Aug. 25, 2017, nearly 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed by Myanmar's state forces, according to a report by the Ontario International Development Agency (OIDA).
More than 34,000 Rohingya were also thrown into fires, while over 114,000 others were beaten, said the OIDA report, titled "Forced Migration of Rohingya: The Untold Experience."
Some 18,000 Rohingya women and girls were raped by Myanmar's army and police and over 115,000 Rohingya homes were burned down and 113,000 others vandalized, it added.
* Writing by Fatih Hafiz Mehmet in Ankara. -



        Latest News
ANALYSIS – STRATCOM In Context Of New Social Movements 3 minutes ago...
 Success of STRATCOM comes from constructing a clear and comprehensible narrative compatible with the values and assumptions of the target audience, as opposed to merely conveying didactic information.
Mass Protests Continue In Lebanon Despite Gov't Reforms 3 minutes ago...
 Meeting held between Lebanon's former PM Saad Hariri, Hezbollah, and Amal Movement nominates new premier.
Pakistan Condemns Israel's Killing Of Palestinians 18 minutes ago...
 At least 34 Palestinians lost their lives during Israeli aggression on Gaza City earlier this week.
Azerbaijani Envoy: Armenia Foreign Policy 'Opportunist' 18 minutes ago...
 Azerbaijan's ambassador to Turkey says Armenia brings up issues in congress whenever Ankara, Baku have problem with West.
After Protests, Iraq Won't Be Same As Before: Sistani 18 minutes ago...
 Top Shia cleric calls on Iraqi authorities to enact sweeping reforms in response to deadly protests.

 
      Top News
Anadolu Agency Attends MINDS Media Cooperation Event Anadolu Agency Attends MINDS Media Cooperation Event
Israel Acknowledges Killing 8 Gaza Family Members Israel Acknowledges Killing 8 Gaza Family Members
DR Congo Launches Second Ebola Vaccine DR Congo Launches Second Ebola Vaccine
YPG/PKK's Mine Storage Facility Found In Northern Syria YPG/PKK's Mine Storage Facility Found In Northern Syria
Football: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Leaves LA Galaxy Football: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Leaves LA Galaxy
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Starts Thursday Looking Down Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Starts Thursday Looking Down
Trump Inquiry Hears New Evidence Of Ukraine Dealings Trump Inquiry Hears New Evidence Of Ukraine Dealings
Tunisia's New Speaker Is Rebel With Cause Tunisia's New Speaker Is Rebel With Cause
Turkey: Operation Kiran Neutralizes 116 PKK Terrorists Turkey: Operation Kiran Neutralizes 116 PKK Terrorists
Estonia Honors Turkish Ambassador With State Decoration Estonia Honors Turkish Ambassador With State Decoration