Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 14/11/2019 19:59 
14.11.2019 16:27 News >> Russian Media Break Down US 'Inconsistency' On Turkey

Russian Media Break Down US 'Inconsistency' On Turkey

Russian news media says President Donald Trump needs Turkey for looming presidential election, US global dominance.

Russian media highlighted on Thursday "inconsistent" U.S. policy towards Turkey following a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
State-run news agency RIA Novosti stressed it was important for Trump to find common ground with Turkey in view of upcoming presidential elections. It also noted that the U.S. changed its rhetoric from threats provoked by Turkey's decision to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems, to attempts at conciliation.
"For the United States, Turkey's purchase of the S-400 is, of course, a very serious challenge. Turkey is the second army in the North Atlantic Alliance [NATO]. In such a situation, [Turkey's] unwillingness to cooperate with the U.S. gives reason to doubt the dominant role of the U.S. in the world," it said, adding that when sanctions did not yield results, Washington turned to negotiation and conciliation by offering Erdogan "attractive deals".
The daily Kommersant described Erdogan's U.S. visit as "one of those rare international events that can cause genuine interest in dozens of capitals at once".
Underlining the inconsistency of the Washington's dealings with Turkey, it said the U.S. often switches between different tactics including threats, promises and blackmail.
The newspaper also doubted the possibility that Trump could fulfill his promises to Ankara, as he was currently under the threat of impeachment and at odds with congress, whose approval is required for most military deals.
The official Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper also highlighted contradictory U.S. policy on Turkey, pointing to Washington's unwillingness to "recognize Ankara's right for an independent foreign policy".
"Although the U.S. president is friendly with his Turkish counterpart, under pressure from the American elite, he has repeatedly been forced to crack down on Turkey," the daily said, adding that the U.S. military and congress were "hostile" to Erdogan.
It also recalled "aggressive attacks" against the Turkish president, by the head of the U.S. Congress Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, suggesting that even if Trump has made proposals to Erdogan, it was not obvious that they would suit lawmakers on Capitol Hill. -



        Latest News
5 Victims At California High School Shooting: Report 6 minutes ago...
 'Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated' as search continues for suspected shooter.
UK Police Arrest Terror Suspect At Heathrow Airport 21 minutes ago...
 Earlier, Turkey said it was deporting a British Daesh terrorist back to UK.
WHO To Sterilize Mosquitos In Fight Against Disease 21 minutes ago...
 Sterile Insect Technique presents new opportunity to control chikungunya, dengue, and Zika, says WHO.
US Vows To Continue Effort As Anti-Daesh Group Meets 21 minutes ago...
 US top diplomat Mike Pompeo says coalition 'has been one of the most successful multilateral undertakings of the century'
EU Sees Over $512B Agricultural Output In 2018 50 minutes ago...
 France posted highest agricultural output with $91B, followed by Italy, Germany, Spain and UK.

 
      Top News
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Down At Close Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Down At Close
2 Dead, 3 Injured In College Shooting In Russia 2 Dead, 3 Injured In College Shooting In Russia
Croatia To Hold Presidential Election On Dec. 22 Croatia To Hold Presidential Election On Dec. 22
Cease-Fire Reached In Gaza After Spike In Violence Cease-Fire Reached In Gaza After Spike In Violence
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Starts Thursday Looking Down Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Starts Thursday Looking Down
US: Terror Group Supporter Attacks Turkish TV Reporter US: Terror Group Supporter Attacks Turkish TV Reporter
Turkish Stocks Go Up At Midweek Close Turkish Stocks Go Up At Midweek Close
Turkish Forces Help 2 Young Terrorists Flee YPG/PKK Turkish Forces Help 2 Young Terrorists Flee YPG/PKK
PA Calls For Immediate End To Israel Aggression On Gaza PA Calls For Immediate End To Israel Aggression On Gaza
Security Forces Launch Operation Kiran-6 In Eastern Turkey Security Forces Launch Operation Kiran-6 In Eastern Turkey