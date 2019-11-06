Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
06.11.2019 11:12 News >> 144 SNA Troops Martyred During Turkey's Syria Operation

144 SNA Troops Martyred During Turkey's Syria Operation

Over 550 Syrian National Army soldiers wounded fighting alongside Turkey against YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria.

At least 144 soldiers of Syrian National Army (SNA) have been martyred in attacks by YPG/PKK terrorists since Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria last month.
According to the SNA commanders in the field, a total of 557 SNA troops were wounded soldiers during Operation Peace Spring.
The Turkish army and SNA continue security operations to uphold peace in the region.
After the operation was paused, SNA soldiers have been holding the front lines around the northern Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn districts and destroying improvised explosives seized from terrorists.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan honored on the SNA soldiers, saying during his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's meeting on Oct. 30 that SNA soldiers are "mujahids who kill fear and death."
Erdogan said: "They have been martyred with our soldiers while they were trying to save and protect their homes. This solidarity takes us to victory."
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also told Anadolu Agency on Oct. 23 that "SNA soldiers have always provided a strong contribution" to Turkey's anti-terror operations.
Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9, aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.
Ankara agreed with Washington on Oct. 17 to pause its operation to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the planned safe zone.
On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. -



