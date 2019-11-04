ASEAN+3 Agree To Curb Cybercrime, Extremism

Member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as Japan, South Korea and China on Monday focused on jointly curbing cybercrime, extremism and misinformation.

At the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, the sides agreed on a joint communique to enhance cooperation in preventing and addressing cybercrime as well as violent extremism, radicalization and misinformation.



The ASEAN bloc, which was founded for the purpose of regional development and protection of political stability, has a total of 10 members being Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore, as well as Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

The summit announced it would use the UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice for redressal of issues involving entities or individuals engaged in transnational crime.



The ASEAN Plus Three summit was held on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN leaders' summit in Bangkok.



The UN Crime Congress exchanges views between states, intergovernmental organizations, non-governmental organizations and individual experts in research, law and policy development, and the identification of emerging trends and issues in crime prevention and criminal justice.

The leaders of the participating nations reaffirmed that their the commitment in enhancing regional connectivity, principles of openness, transparency, inclusiveness.

The summit also declared it would promote regional connectivity among the ASEAN Plus Three countries by enhancing links and synergy including key connectivity initiatives promoted by China, Japan and South Korea.

"[It will] enhance partnership on connectivity at the regional and global levels to promote economic growth, free trade and sustainable development," the joint statement said.

The bloc also held separate summits with China, the U.S. and India at the event. -