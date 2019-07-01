Haberler    English    العربية    Pусский    Kurdî    Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
01.07.2019 15:50 News >> Football: Chelsea Confirm Higuain's Departure

Football: Chelsea Confirm Higuain's Departure

Premier League club Chelsea announces departure of five footballers including Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain.

By Muhammed Enes Calli

Chelsea announced on Monday that Gary Cahill, Gonzalo Higuain, Rob Green, Eduardo and Kyle Scott left the club after their contracts with the Premier League team ended.
London club Chelsea signed Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Italian giants Juventus in January.
However, he did not meet expectations with Chelsea and only scored five goals in 18 games.

Former Chelsea captain Gary Cahill joined the club from Bolton Wanderers at the second half of the 2011-12 season.

He made 291 appearances and scored 25 goals with the Blues.

The-33-year-old British defender won eight trophies in Chelsea including the Champions League title against Bayern Munich in 2012.

Chelsea also released reserve goalkeepers Eduardo and England's Robert Green.

The 36-year-old veteran Portuguese goalkeeper Eduardo returned to Portugal to play with SC Braga, without making any appearances in Chelsea.
In addition, 21-year-old British midfielder Kyle Scott left Premier League team following the expiration of his contract. -



