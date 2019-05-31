Kenyan Leader Joins Muslims For İftar And Prayers

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday evening joined Muslims at Kenya's biggest mosque for iftar (fast-breaking meal) and prayers.



While addressing the worshippers inside the Jamia Mosque in capital Nairobi, Kenyatta preached inter-faith harmony and urged citizens to foster peace.



"We are proud of our diversity as a nation of many ethnic groups, colors and religions, tolerance is the bedrock of harmonious coexistence," Kenyatta said, according to a statement from his office on Friday.



"When we see violence occasioned, this violence is not occasioned by Muslims or Christians but by criminals. It is this criminal that we fight because they are enemies of Muslims and Christians and all other religious groups."



Muslim leaders from across Kenya who had gathered at the mosque commented that Kenyatta had opened "a new window of unity" by making this visit.



"This is the first time in the history of Kenya a sitting president has visited a mosque. He is opening new doors for the unity of the country," said professor Abdilatif Essajje, a Muslim leader and Jamia Mosque's chief treasurer.



The president also flagged off food aid for various mosques. -