Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 07/11/2019 22:30 
07.11.2019 21:42 News >> Merkel Slams Macron For Calling NATO 'Brain Dead'

Merkel Slams Macron For Calling NATO 'Brain Dead'

NATO secretary general urges strengthening of Western military pact.

By Oliver Towfigh Nia German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized French President
Emmanuel Macron on Thursday for calling NATO "brain dead", saying the

Western military alliance was "indispensable" for European security.


Speaking at a joint press briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
in German capital Berlin, Merkel said: "This point view is not mine. Such a lashing out is
not necessary."


Pointing to what she described as Macron's "drastic words", Merkel said the
transatlantic military pact was "indispensable" for European security.
Stoltenberg "agreed" with Merkel's statements saying any attempt to distance Europe from the U.S. was also endangering European Union security. He called for stepped up cooperation within NATO in a bid to strengthen the Western military alliance.


Macron told the Economist weekly that NATO "only works if the guarantor of
last resort functions as such. I'd argue that we should reassess the
reality of what NATO is in the light of the commitment of the United States."


He added that the U.S. "shows signs of turning its back on us."


The French president, who has been a staunch supporter of the European
Union, said U.S. President Donald Trump "doesn't share our idea of the European project." -



        Latest News
Syria: Council Set Up In Terror-Free Ras Al-Ayn 21 minutes ago...
 Members represent all ethnic, religious groups, says head of Syrian interim government.
2 PKK Terrorists Neutralized On Turkey's Wanted List 21 minutes ago...
 They were among five PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey in July.
'Turkey's Regulation Aims To Stem Waste, Not Recycle' -24 minutes ago...
 Over 26,000 institutions, more than 2 million people across Turkey were educated on zero waste, says expert.
Jordan Bans Israelis From Entering Al-Baqura‏ Area -24 minutes ago...
 Under 1994 peace deal with Amman, Jordan Valley's northern village of Al Baqura was leased to Israel for 25 years.
EU Attitude Toward Turkey Far From Constructive: Erdogan -9 minutes ago...
 Turkish president says bilateral problems of some EU countries with Turkey should not hinder Turkey EU ties.

 
      Top News
Europe Builds New 'Berlin Walls' Against Migrants Europe Builds New 'Berlin Walls' Against Migrants
French Police Move Migrants To Temporary Shelters French Police Move Migrants To Temporary Shelters
Mauritians Vote In Parliamentary Election Mauritians Vote In Parliamentary Election
UEFA Youth League: Galatasaray Beat Real Madrid 4-2 UEFA Youth League: Galatasaray Beat Real Madrid 4-2
Turkey, China To Fight Propaganda Turkey, China To Fight Propaganda
Trump: Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan Dam Talks 'Went Well' Trump: Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan Dam Talks 'Went Well'
UPDATE 2 – Jordan: Tourists Injured In Stabbing Attack UPDATE 2 – Jordan: Tourists Injured In Stabbing Attack
Yemen Deal To Promote 'Saudi Occupation' There: Iran Yemen Deal To Promote 'Saudi Occupation' There: Iran
Pakistan, Afghanistan Diplomatic Row Blocks Family Reunions Pakistan, Afghanistan Diplomatic Row Blocks Family Reunions
Officer Arrested In US After Slamming Teen To Ground Officer Arrested In US After Slamming Teen To Ground