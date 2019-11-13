Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
2 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Attacks In Gaza

2 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Attacks In Gaza

12 Palestinians martyred, 45 injured in Gaza since Tuesday.

At least two Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza Strip.
"The first martyr Khaled Farraj, 38, a leading member of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad group," the Palestinian Health Ministry said without identifying the second martyr.
Wednesday's casualties put death toll in Gaza Strip at 12 since Tuesday, while 45 others have been injured.
The situation escalated in Gaza early Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, the commander of the Islamic Jihad resistance group. His wife Asmaa Abu al-Atta was also killed.
Israeli warplanes also launched airstrikes targeting Islamic Jihad member Akram al-Ajouri in Damascus, Syria.
Two people, including al-Ajouri's son, were killed and 10 others injured, but the Islamic Jihad leader remained unhurt.
In retaliation for al-Atta killing, the Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, launched dozens of rockets towards Israeli cities, to which Israel responded with airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.
*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat



