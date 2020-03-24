Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
24.03.2020 17:27 News >> No COVID-19 Cases Among Turkish Army Staff: Defense Minister

Hulusi Akar also announces establishment of monitoring center to manage measures, stem spread of virus in military units.

There are no confirmed cases among Turkish military staff, the country's defense minister said Tuesday.
"We have not had any incidents so far, and we will complete our duties without one," Hulusi Akar said in a press conference.
Akar also announced that a center to mitigate the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the Turkish Armed Forces was established.
The center aims to monitor and manage the measures against the virus in military units and headquarters.
The armed forces are also producing medical masks and sanitizers, Akar said, adding: "We aim to meet the needs of not only the Turkish Armed Forces but all of our people by increasing the production."
After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus known as COVID-19 has spread to at least 169 countries and regions. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.
According to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases worldwide is over 395,000 and the death toll is now over 17,150, while almost 103,000 have recovered so far.
According to the latest official figures, Turkey has 1,529 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 37. -



        Latest News
COVID-19: Pakistan Unveils Economic Relief Package 6 minutes ago...
 Government seeks to protect low income groups, vital sectors, country reports 7th death as cases rise above 900.
New York Governor Warns COVID-19 Infections 'Spiking' 6 minutes ago...
 Andrew Cuomo says rate of new infections is like 'bullet train' with nearly 26,000 cases recorded in NY state.
UN Urges Syria Cease-Fire To Suppress COVID-19 -24 minutes ago...
 UN special envoy for Syria appeals for immediate cease fire as only way to suppress coronavirus in war stricken country.
Anadolu Agency Condoles Croatia After Earthquake -24 minutes ago...
 Anadolu Agency stands by Croatian people, colleagues in fellow news agency HINA, says director general Senol Kazanci.
Cameroon Confirms 1St Death From COVID-19 -9 minutes ago...
 Patient who came to us from Italy 'already very affected by the disease', says health minister.

 
