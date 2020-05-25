Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 25/05/2020 22:57 
25.05.2020 20:42 News >> Spain Eases Lockdown As 50 More Die From COVID-19

Spain Eases Lockdown As 50 More Die From COVID-19

Residents of Madrid, Barcelona enter phase one of precautions easing after months under lockdown.

As much of Spain moved to relax lockdown measures on Monday, the country reported another 50 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, as well as 132 new infections.
Though the Ministry of Health reported 50 deaths in the last 24-hour period, it now puts Spain's total COVID-19 death toll at 26,834 -- around 2,000 less than the day before.
The Ministry of Health said it was reviewing and validating each individual case, which was why the number decreased so dramatically on Monday.
Despite the 132 infections confirmed in the last 24-hours, the total number of confirmed cases in Spain also dropped by around 300 to 235,400.
This is not the first time Spain has adjusted its historical dataset. Since the beginning of the crisis, there have been several changes to the way Spain's Ministry of Health collects and reports coronavirus-related data.
Roughly half of Spain entered into phase two of the de-escalation program on Monday. In those parts of the country, theaters, restaurants and shopping malls can now open with limited capacities.
Meanwhile, Madrid and Barcelona, two of Spain's hardest-hit areas, moved into phase one. That means people may now have a drink on an outdoor terrace or go to small shops for the first time in more than two months.
The Doctors' College of Madrid warned this weekend that the capital region's healthcare system was not prepared to deal with another wave.
The organization said that healthcare workers, including those who deal with tracking, are in the same "precarious situation" as before and would now have to increase focus on non-COVID-19 patients.
In Madrid, two of every ten doctors have had to go on sick leave due to COVID-19.
At the same time, Pere Godoy, the president of the Spanish Epidemiological Society (SEE) told Spanish daily El Pais that new outbreaks were "inevitable with the de-escalation."
"In the sectors that haven't stopped activity, such as the food sector, I'm sure that there have continued to be active chains of infection, some of which have not been detected because there were other priorities. These chains could now begin to surface, so we will have to be vigilant," he said.
Spain is now keen to recover for the summer tourism season. This weekend, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told national and international tourists to start planning their holidays in Spain.
On Monday, Spain's foreign minister announced that the mandatory two-week quarantine for most arrivals would be lifted in July.
Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.
The pandemic has killed over 345,000 people worldwide, with more than 5.45 million confirmed cases, while recoveries number around 2.19 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US. -



        Latest News
UK Official Unapologetic For Alleged Lockdown Violation 3 minutes ago...
 Dominic Cummings gives unprecedented press conference refusing to bow to public pressure to resign.
COVID-19: France Reports 93 More Fatalities 3 minutes ago...
 Overall death toll stands at 28,432 with cases rising by 358 to 145,279.
Former US Marine Faces 18 Years Of Prison In Russia 3 minutes ago...
 Prosecution requests nearly 2 decades of prison for Paul Whelan on espionage charges.
Spain Eases Lockdown, Counts 132 New Virus Infections 3 minutes ago...
 Residents of Madrid, Barcelona enter phase one of precautions easing after months under lockdown.
Turkey: COVID-19 Recoveries Continue Rise 3 minutes ago...
 More than 1,300 recover from disease in past 24 hours, with total tally nearing 158,000.

 
      Top News
COVID-19: France Reports 93 More Fatalities COVID-19: France Reports 93 More Fatalities
Turkey: COVID-19 Recoveries Continue Rise Turkey: COVID-19 Recoveries Continue Rise
Greece Enters Phase 4 Of Coronavirus Lockdown Exit Greece Enters Phase 4 Of Coronavirus Lockdown Exit
COVID-19: Death Toll In Brazil Reaches 22,600 COVID-19: Death Toll In Brazil Reaches 22,600
African Muslims Celebrate Virtual Eid Under Lockdown African Muslims Celebrate Virtual Eid Under Lockdown
Turkey: Coronavirus Recoveries At Nearly 120,000 Turkey: Coronavirus Recoveries At Nearly 120,000
Turkey: Tea Harvest Continues During Holiday Turkey: Tea Harvest Continues During Holiday
Nigeria: Scores Attend Mass Eid Prayers Despite Warning Nigeria: Scores Attend Mass Eid Prayers Despite Warning
COVID-19: 3 Cases In China, 25 In South Korea COVID-19: 3 Cases In China, 25 In South Korea
Coronavirus Kills Over 22,000 People In Brazil Coronavirus Kills Over 22,000 People In Brazil