15.11.2019 11:57

Turkey's Aviation Giant To Join Asian Defense Expo

Turkey's Aviation Giant To Join Asian Defense Expo

TAI aims to strengthen business cooperation, develop new business opportunities with Asian countries.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) will participate in Defense and Security Exhibition in Bangkok between Nov. 18-21.
The company aims to strengthen current business cooperation and to develop new business opportunities with Asian countries, TAI said in a statement on Friday.
Turkey's aviation giant will display its all product range, including T129 ATAK multirole combat helicopter and ANKA unmanned aerial vehicle in the Thai fair.
TAI was established in 1973 under the auspices of the Industry and Technology Ministry in order to reduce foreign dependency of Turkey in defense industry.
The company produces unmanned aerial vehicles, communication satellite, planes, helicopters and components, and also works on modernizing projects.
The biennial exhibition will focus on regional cooperation and business partnerships for a more united and effective response regarding disaster management, cyber security, anti-terrorism, and defense production. -



