Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 09/11/2019 01:51 
07.11.2019 14:57 News >> Turkish Lawmaker: Anti-Terror Operation Achieved Goal

Turkish Lawmaker: Anti-Terror Operation Achieved Goal

Terror groups have been cleaned from planned safe zone, says Turkey's deputy parliament speaker.

Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria has achieved its objective, the deputy speaker of the Turkish parliament said on Thursday.
"Operation Peace Spring achieved its objective, the terror groups have been cleared, and the Syrian people have been saved from persecution of the terrorists," said Sureyya Sadi Bilgic, a lawmaker of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.
Bilgic noted that Turkey carried out the operation in accordance with its rights based on international law, and that Turkish lawmakers "were never separate from each other on national issues."
Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9, aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.
On Oct. 22, Turkey and Russia reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. -



        Latest News
Turkey Spoil Terrorists 'Game': Ankara Foreign Minister 12 minutes ago...
 ‘We have spoiled the great game.’ In northern Syria, says Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Turkey To Start Extraditing Daesh/ISIS Members Nov. 11 27 minutes ago...
 Turkey to return Daesh/ISIS members even though home countries may not want them, says interior minister.
Morsi's Death Could Be State-Sanctioned Killing: UN 27 minutes ago...
 UN human rights experts say inadequate prison conditions could be cause of death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi.
Brazil's Former President Released From Prison -3 minutes ago...
 Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, submitted request for immediate release Friday.
Muslims' Call To Prayer Blocked In Holland -3 minutes ago...
 Amsterdam’s Blue Mosque audio cable cut by unidentified individuals.

 
      Top News
Turkey: Court Upholds Life Sentences Of 19 FETO Members Turkey: Court Upholds Life Sentences Of 19 FETO Members
Palestinians Rally For Weekly Demonstrations In Gaza Palestinians Rally For Weekly Demonstrations In Gaza
Turkish Construction Sector Sees 2-Month Recovery Turkish Construction Sector Sees 2-Month Recovery
Turkey Eases Work Permit For Foreign Researchers Turkey Eases Work Permit For Foreign Researchers
North Macedonia: Western Balkans To Complete EU North Macedonia: Western Balkans To Complete EU
Norwegian Forward Haaland Shines In Champions League Norwegian Forward Haaland Shines In Champions League
Turkey To Observe Mercury's Transit Across Sun Turkey To Observe Mercury's Transit Across Sun
ICC Sentences Congolese Warlord To 30 Years ICC Sentences Congolese Warlord To 30 Years
Germany: Lufthansa Strike Grounds Nearly 700 Flights Germany: Lufthansa Strike Grounds Nearly 700 Flights
Turkey Detains 17 Foreign Nationals Over Daesh/ISIS Ties Turkey Detains 17 Foreign Nationals Over Daesh/ISIS Ties