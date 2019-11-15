Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 15/11/2019 16:26 
15.11.2019 13:42 News >> US Urges Haftar-Led Forces To End Offensive In Libya

US Urges Haftar-Led Forces To End Offensive In Libya

US calls on military commander Haftar to 'facilitate US Libya cooperation, stop Russian attempts to exploit' Libyan conflict.

The U.S. on Friday called on Libyan National Army forces led by military commander Khalifa Haftar to halt their offensive in the war-torn North African nation.
"Today, the U.S-#Libya Security Dialogue launched in Washington D.C. We call on the "Libyan National Army" to end its offensive, facilitate U.S.-Libya cooperation, & prevent Russia's attempts to exploit the conflict," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Twitter.
"The U.S. supports Libya's sovereignty & territorial integrity," she added.
The announcement came less than a week after the Interior Minister of Libya's internationally-recognized government accused Russia of fueling the ongoing war with mercenaries and urged the U.S. to increase efforts to resolve the crisis.
Fathi Bashagha told Bloomberg News that the U.S. cooperated with Libya in its fight against the Daesh/ISIS terror group, but that attacks by Haftar undermined the fight against terrorists and that Russia exacerbated ongoing unrest in the country.
"The Russians have intervened to pour fuel on the fire and enhance the crisis rather than finding a solution," Bashahga said, criticizing the deployment of the Wagner Russian paramilitary group.
"The proof is their deployment of Wagner to Libya. They had sent it to Syria before, and central Africa, and wherever Wagner goes destruction happens," he said.
Russia denies the existence of the group in Libya.
On Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said U.S. forces continued to "mow the lawn" in Libya, referring to U.S. attacks on Daesh/ISIS.
"And that means, every now and then, you have to do these things to stay on top of it so that a threat doesn't grow, doesn't resurge," he explained.
Forces aligned with Haftar launched a campaign in April to capture Tripoli from Libya's internationally recognized GNA.
Clashes between the two sides have left over 1,000 people dead and around 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The oil-rich country has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.
Libya has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power, including one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA, which enjoys UN recognition. -



        Latest News
ANALYSIS – STRATCOM In Context Of New Social Movements 2 minutes ago...
 Success of STRATCOM comes from constructing a clear and comprehensible narrative compatible with the values and assumptions of the target audience, as opposed to merely conveying didactic information.
Mass Protests Continue In Lebanon Despite Gov't Reforms 2 minutes ago...
 Meeting held between Lebanon's former PM Saad Hariri, Hezbollah, and Amal Movement nominates new premier.
Pakistan Condemns Israel's Killing Of Palestinians 17 minutes ago...
 At least 34 Palestinians lost their lives during Israeli aggression on Gaza City earlier this week.
Azerbaijani Envoy: Armenia Foreign Policy 'Opportunist' 17 minutes ago...
 Azerbaijan's ambassador to Turkey says Armenia brings up issues in congress whenever Ankara, Baku have problem with West.
After Protests, Iraq Won't Be Same As Before: Sistani 17 minutes ago...
 Top Shia cleric calls on Iraqi authorities to enact sweeping reforms in response to deadly protests.

 
      Top News
After Protests, Iraq Won't Be Same As Before: Sistani After Protests, Iraq Won't Be Same As Before: Sistani
Oman Keen To Promote Peaceful Solutions: Sultan Qaboos Oman Keen To Promote Peaceful Solutions: Sultan Qaboos
Somalia, Turkey Discuss Cooperation In Wake Of Floods Somalia, Turkey Discuss Cooperation In Wake Of Floods
Israel Bombards Islamic Jihad Positions In Gaza Israel Bombards Islamic Jihad Positions In Gaza
Turkey Won't Give Up On Russia's S-400: Erdogan Turkey Won't Give Up On Russia's S-400: Erdogan
Over 1,000 Birds Die In India Over 1,000 Birds Die In India
YPG/PKK's Mine Storage Facility Found In Northern Syria YPG/PKK's Mine Storage Facility Found In Northern Syria
Tripoli Forces Capture 3 Of Pro-Haftar Fighters Tripoli Forces Capture 3 Of Pro-Haftar Fighters
Erdogan Distinguishes Kurds, PKK For US Senators Erdogan Distinguishes Kurds, PKK For US Senators
Israeli Raids Killed 23 In Gaza Since Tuesday Israeli Raids Killed 23 In Gaza Since Tuesday