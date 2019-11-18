Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 18/11/2019 14:21 
18.11.2019 12:57 News >> Venezuela: Guaido Announces Agenda Of New Protests

Venezuela: Guaido Announces Agenda Of New Protests

Opposition leader rules out dialogue with Maduro government, saying negotiation process dead 3 months ago.

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido gave start to a new wave of demonstrations against the Maduro government, starting from Monday at the main roads of the country.
The street mobilizations will continue with the support of doctors and nurses on Tuesday, the teachers will join the protest on Wednesday, while students' movement will take place on Thursday, Guaido tweeted on Sunday.
Guaido also ruled out returning to a negotiation table with President Nicolas Maduro, even under Norway's mediation.
"Three months ago [the negotiation process] is dead. They killed it, they ran away," he said in a press conference in capital Caracas, responding to a question on the possibility of reopening the Oslo negotiations.
"We have to end this crisis," he added, referring to the importance of the new mobilizations that will kick off Monday.
Delegations of Maduro and Guaido took part in Oslo and Barbados, under the mediation of Norwegian government which took initiatives for talks to solve the ongoing political crisis.
The Oslo talks in May bore no fruit, and the sides did not make a clear statement about the content of the Barbados talks held earlier July.
While Guaido maintains his harsh rhetoric against the government since then, Maduro and his delegation considered the dialogue process "successful".
The two sides scheduled a new round of talks in Barbados early August, but Maduro's delegation decided not to attend talks over the Guaido's support for the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela -- an executive order freezing all assets belonging to the Venezuelan government.
Guaido threw his support behind the U.S., saying the measures do not go against the Venezuelans, but against "a corrupt regime".
Since the beginning of the year, Venezuela has been embroiled in political unrest as Maduro and Guaido engaged in a power battle, while the country's economy has been in precipitous decline following a global downturn in the price of crude oil -- the country's main export.
Sergio Garcia Hernandez from Colombia contributed to the story -



        Latest News
Turkey Gives Biggest Support To Refugees Worldwide: Erdogan 12 minutes ago...
 Turkey makes conscious effort to improve lives of Syrian civilians, says president.
Turkey Eyeing Medical Tourism From Africa 12 minutes ago...
 Turkey offers health services at par with Europe, US, but at affordable rates.
Iraqi Protesters Cut Roads To Oilfields In Basra -33 minutes ago...
 Iraq has been rocked by mass protests against corruption, poor living conditions.
Pakistan Test-Fires Ballistic Missile -18 minutes ago...
 Shaheen 1 capable of carrying 'all types' of warheads up to 650 km range.
Hong Kong: Police Detain Dozens Of Protesters 12 minutes ago...
 Tense clashes continue at Hong Kong Polytechnic University between protesters and police.

 
      Top News
Iraqi Protesters Cut Roads To Oilfields In Basra Iraqi Protesters Cut Roads To Oilfields In Basra
Pakistan Test-Fires Ballistic Missile Pakistan Test-Fires Ballistic Missile
Hong Kong: Police Detain Dozens Of Protesters Hong Kong: Police Detain Dozens Of Protesters
NBA: Celtics' 10-Game Winning Streak Ended By Kings NBA: Celtics' 10-Game Winning Streak Ended By Kings
Basketball: Fenerbahce Beko Beat TOFAS 82-76 Basketball: Fenerbahce Beko Beat TOFAS 82-76
Turkey Slams Burning Of TRNC Flag In Greek Cypriot Side Turkey Slams Burning Of TRNC Flag In Greek Cypriot Side
Turkey Arrests YPG/PKK Terrorist Of Deadly Syria Bomb Attack Turkey Arrests YPG/PKK Terrorist Of Deadly Syria Bomb Attack
Baby Dies In Greek Refugee Camp: Medical Charity Group Baby Dies In Greek Refugee Camp: Medical Charity Group
China Demands Forces Show 'No Mercy' To Uighurs: Report China Demands Forces Show 'No Mercy' To Uighurs: Report
Afghanistan: Over 600 Daesh/ISIS Affiliates Surrendered Afghanistan: Over 600 Daesh/ISIS Affiliates Surrendered