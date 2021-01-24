Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 25/01/2021 12:58 
24.01.2021 18:27 News >> YPG/PKK Terrorist Held In Northern Syria

YPG/PKK Terrorist Held In Northern Syria

Local security forces in Al Bab town continue their efforts against terror group, says Gaziantep governorate.

A YPG/PKK terrorist was held in the town of Al-Bab in northern Syria on Sunday, an official statement said.
Local security forces continue their efforts to uncover the terrorist group's activities, the governor's office in southeastern Turkey's Gaziantep province said.
The terrorist, identified as A.E.M., was rounded up in an operation by local security units in Al-Bab and the governorship, which provides the Syrian town with consultancy services.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, and enable a peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. -



        Latest News
Istanbul Photo Awards Great Way To Make Name, Says Winner 4 minutes ago...
 Adam Pretty, winner of 2 prizes in story sports category, defines contest as 'really big contribution to photojournalism'
Israel Extradites Teacher To Australia Over Sex Crimes 49 minutes ago...
 Leifer fled to Israel in 2008 over sexual assault charges.
Wealth Rise Of Richest In Pandemic Could Protect All: Report 49 minutes ago...
 Rise in wealth of 10 richest people during pandemic could pay for global protection, Oxfam says.
'Any Repatriation Process Must Take Rohingya On Board' 4 minutes ago...
 Rohingya community leaders wary of China’s involvement in process, terming it half hearted.
NBA: Brown-Led Celtics Hammer Cavaliers 19 minutes ago...
 Jaylen Brown scores 33 points as Boston Celtics beat Cleveland Cavaliers 141 103 on Sunday.

 
      Top News
Global Foreign Direct Investment Down 42% In 2020 Global Foreign Direct Investment Down 42% In 2020
Eswatini's Labor Minister Dies Of COVID-19 Eswatini's Labor Minister Dies Of COVID-19
Football: Fenerbahce Sign Mesut Ozil From Arsenal Football: Fenerbahce Sign Mesut Ozil From Arsenal
EU Claims Transparency From Vaccine Producers EU Claims Transparency From Vaccine Producers
Yemen Gov't, Rebels Resume Talks For Prisoner Swap Yemen Gov't, Rebels Resume Talks For Prisoner Swap
Basaksehir Held To 1-1 Draw With Caykur Rizespor Basaksehir Held To 1-1 Draw With Caykur Rizespor
Europe Concerned Over Detention Of Protesters In Russia Europe Concerned Over Detention Of Protesters In Russia
'S.Africa, Turkey Have Friendly Bilateral Relations' 'S.Africa, Turkey Have Friendly Bilateral Relations'
American Broadcast Legend Larry King Dies At 87 American Broadcast Legend Larry King Dies At 87
Libya Commission Urges Cease-Fire Be Followed Libya Commission Urges Cease-Fire Be Followed