Brazil's Government Hails Removal Of Morales In Bolivia

The administration of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday congratulated Senator Jeanine Anez for replacing Evo Morales in Bolivia.

"The Brazilian Govt. congratulates Sen. Jeanine Añez for constitutionally assuming the Presidency of Bolivia and welcomes her determination to work for the country's pacification & prompt holding of general elections," the Brazilian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Anez is expected to take the country to early elections in 90 days.

She is known for her anti-Morales politics and has served for 10 years as an opposition lawmaker.

"Brazil wishes to deepen its fraternal friendship with Bolivia," added the right-wing government of Brazil that has been aligning with the U.S. and Israel ever since Bolsonaro took office in January.

Bolivia has been thrown into turmoil with demonstrators protesting the results of presidential elections in October in which Morales declared victory for the fourth time.

Opposition parties asked their supporters to take to the streets, believing the election results were rigged. Morales was forced to resign on Sunday under pressure from the military and police.

After he resigned, Morales requested political asylum from Mexico. Before leaving, he tweeted he would eventually return to Bolivia with more "strength and energy".

He arrived in Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Wednesday welcomed Mexico's decision, saying: "The fact that the government of Mexico has made this decision is, of course, perceived by us with respect".

'Worst, sneakiest coup in history'

Ousted leader Evo Morales immediately issued a statement on social media on Anez's interim presidency despite failing to garner a majority of the vote due to a boycott by members of Morales' Movement for Socialism party, calling it the "worst and sneakiest coup in history".

"A right-wing coup plotting senator announces herself first as president of the Senate and then as president of Bolivia without holding a legislative majority," he said on Twitter.

Morales accuses opposition leaders Fernando Camacho and Carlos Mesa, as well as Senator Anez of "trampling the Bolivian constitution".

Morales' supporters meanwhile continued protesting in the capital La Paz and Cochabamba, the home town of the indigenous leader.

Elena Teslova contributed to this story from Moscow -