Football: Barcelona Remain Atop Of Spanish La Liga

Spanish powerhouses won their games over weekend in La Liga; Messi on fire with scoring hat trick over Celta Vigo.

Barcelona, reigning champions of Spanish La Liga, remained at the top of the table after they hammered Celta Vigo 4-1 at home over the weekend.
Fans at the Nou Camp witnessed the free-kick feast, as Barcelona's striker Lionel Messi scored two free-kicks as he netted his first hat-trick of the season (two free-kicks and a penalty).
The No. 10 continues to make history in Spain, as he equalized former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's record of hitting 34 hat-tricks in La Liga.
Another free-kick goal was scored by Uruguayan left back Lucas Olaza for Celta Vigo as Spanish midfielder Sergio Bosquets produced the last goal of the match five minutes before the game ended.
La Liga's another powerhouse Real Madrid maintain to follow the leaders Barcelona after they easy past Eibar with a 4-0 win in an away match.
Los Blancos currently sit in the second spot with 25 points.
Real Madrid are followed by their city rivals Atletico Madrid with 24 points after they gained a 3-1 comfortable win over Espanyol 3-1 at home.
In a highly-anticipated match of the week, Sevilla defeated Real Betis 2-1 in an away match to gain their first El Gran Derbi of the season.
Sevilla now have 24 points and are on the fourth place on the table.
Standings:

St. Teams P W DL GF GA Pts.
1. Barcelona 128 1 333 1525
2.Real Madrid 1274125925
3.Atletico Madrid 1366115824
4.Sevilla 137 3317 1424
5.Real Sociedad 137242114 23
6.Athletic Bilbao13553138 20
7.Getafe 13553181520
8.Granada 13625191720
9.Valencia13553191820
10. Osasuna 134 7 2161319
11.Villarreal1353 5261918
12.Levante13556 16 16 17
13.Valladolid134 3 6141717
14.Alaves 13 437 141815
15.Eibar 1343 7 14 21 15
16.Mallorca 13426 121914
17.Real Betis13348 152313
18.Celta Vigo 132387 19 9
19.Espanyol13229 7238
20.Leganes13139 7 22 6
-



