Football: Barcelona Remain Atop Of Spanish La Liga

Barcelona, reigning champions of Spanish La Liga, remained at the top of the table after they hammered Celta Vigo 4-1 at home over the weekend.

Fans at the Nou Camp witnessed the free-kick feast, as Barcelona's striker Lionel Messi scored two free-kicks as he netted his first hat-trick of the season (two free-kicks and a penalty).

The No. 10 continues to make history in Spain, as he equalized former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's record of hitting 34 hat-tricks in La Liga.

Another free-kick goal was scored by Uruguayan left back Lucas Olaza for Celta Vigo as Spanish midfielder Sergio Bosquets produced the last goal of the match five minutes before the game ended.

La Liga's another powerhouse Real Madrid maintain to follow the leaders Barcelona after they easy past Eibar with a 4-0 win in an away match.

Los Blancos currently sit in the second spot with 25 points.

Real Madrid are followed by their city rivals Atletico Madrid with 24 points after they gained a 3-1 comfortable win over Espanyol 3-1 at home.

In a highly-anticipated match of the week, Sevilla defeated Real Betis 2-1 in an away match to gain their first El Gran Derbi of the season.

Sevilla now have 24 points and are on the fourth place on the table.

Standings:

St. Teams P W D L GF GA Pts. 1. Barcelona 12 8 1 3 33 15 25 2. Real Madrid 12 7 4 1 25 9 25 3. Atletico Madrid 13 6 6 1 15 8 24 4. Sevilla 13 7 3 3 17 14 24 5. Real Sociedad 13 7 2 4 21 14 23 6. Athletic Bilbao 13 5 5 3 13 8 20 7. Getafe 13 5 5 3 18 15 20 8. Granada 13 6 2 5 19 17 20 9. Valencia 13 5 5 3 19 18 20 10. Osasuna 13 4 7 2 16 13 19 11. Villarreal 13 5 3 5 26 19 18 12. Levante 13 5 5 6 16 16 17 13. Valladolid 13 4 3 6 14 17 17 14. Alaves 13 4 3 7 14 18 15 15. Eibar 13 4 3 7 14 21 15 16. Mallorca 13 4 2 6 12 19 14 17. Real Betis 13 3 4 8 15 23 13 18. Celta Vigo 13 2 3 8 7 19 9 19. Espanyol 13 2 2 9 7 23 8 20. Leganes 13 1 3 9 7 22 6 -