Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 06/11/2019 17:29 
06.11.2019 16:12 News >> Turkey Captured Wife Of Al-Baghdadi, Erdogan Announces

Turkey Captured Wife Of Al-Baghdadi, Erdogan Announces

On Tuesday, Turkey also announced arrest of slain Daesh/ISIS leader's sister.

Turkey captured the wife of late Daesh/ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday.
"I am announcing for the first time, we captured the wife of Baghdadi as well," Erdogan told a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of foundation of Ankara University's theology faculty in the capital Ankara.
Erdogan described a terrorist as a person who sheds the blood of innocent people without blinking eyes for own perverted goal.
Turkey on Tuesday also announced the arrest of al-Baghdadi's sister.
"The arrest of al-Baghdadi's sister is yet another example of the success of our counter-terrorism operations," said Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's communications director, on Twitter.
Since Turkey recognized Daesh/ISIS as a terrorist group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.
In response to these attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh/ISIS terrorists and arresting 5,500. -



        Latest News
UK: Former Speaker Bercow Sticks To His Views On Trump 6 minutes ago...
 In 2017, John Bercow had said US President Donald Trump was not welcome to address parliament.
US Golfer Luke Zhao Wins Turkish Airlines World Cup 6 minutes ago...
 Luke Zhao comes out on top with 2 round combined score of 93 points to become Turkish Airlines World Cup champion.
Morales: Unite Against Those Who Sell Their Homeland 21 minutes ago...
 Unity will always defeat those who sell their homeland, says Bolivia's President Evo Morales.
Turkey To Roll Out Digital Currency Soon 21 minutes ago...
 Annual Presidential Program announces plan to establish financial technopark in Istanbul.
UPDATE 2 – Jordan: Tourists Injured In Stabbing Attack 21 minutes ago...
 Assailant arrested, yet motive behind attack remains unknown.

 
      Top News
NATO Commemorates Fall Of Berlin Wall NATO Commemorates Fall Of Berlin Wall
Assailants Kill 15 In Muslim-Majority Southern Thailand Assailants Kill 15 In Muslim-Majority Southern Thailand
Turkey: Police Arrest 9 For Suspected FETO Links Turkey: Police Arrest 9 For Suspected FETO Links
Gunmen Kill 9 Members Of US Family In Mexico Gunmen Kill 9 Members Of US Family In Mexico
Turkey's Renewable Share In Electr. At 46% In 10 Months Turkey's Renewable Share In Electr. At 46% In 10 Months
'US Troops, YPG/PYD Jointly Patrolling In N.Syria' 'US Troops, YPG/PYD Jointly Patrolling In N.Syria'
Libya Council Calls For Boycott Of 'War Supporters' Libya Council Calls For Boycott Of 'War Supporters'
Report By US Not Stops Turkey's Fight Against Terrorism Report By US Not Stops Turkey's Fight Against Terrorism
Turkey Sees Rise In Registered Vehicles Turkey Sees Rise In Registered Vehicles
US: 61-Year-Old Arrested In Acid Attack On Latino Man US: 61-Year-Old Arrested In Acid Attack On Latino Man