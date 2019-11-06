Turkey Captured Wife Of Al-Baghdadi, Erdogan Announces

Turkey captured the wife of late Daesh/ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday.

"I am announcing for the first time, we captured the wife of Baghdadi as well," Erdogan told a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of foundation of Ankara University's theology faculty in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan described a terrorist as a person who sheds the blood of innocent people without blinking eyes for own perverted goal.

Turkey on Tuesday also announced the arrest of al-Baghdadi's sister.

"The arrest of al-Baghdadi's sister is yet another example of the success of our counter-terrorism operations," said Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's communications director, on Twitter.

Since Turkey recognized Daesh/ISIS as a terrorist group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.

In response to these attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh/ISIS terrorists and arresting 5,500. -