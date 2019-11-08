Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
08.11.2019 14:57 News >> Turkey Is Important Contributor To Iraq Mission: NATO

NATO Mission Iraq is non combat training and capacity building mission established last year.

A NATO general said that Turkey is an "important" contributor to the Iraq mission of the alliance.
Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin told Anadolu Agency at the headquarters in Brussels: "Turkey is an important ally and an important contributor in this mission."
Fortin, a Canadian general, said the mission offers consultancy and training and not combat.
"We are grateful for Turkey's contributions to the mission headquarters and the instructors and advisors at the Military School of Administration and Logistics in Taji," Fortin added, referring to one of the schools where NATO provides training.
The NATO Mission Iraq was established last October to strengthen Iraqi security forces in the fight against Daesh/ISIS.
The mission includes up to several hundred trainers, advisers and support staff.
The end goal of the non-combat training and capacity building mission is a transition from foreigners training Iraqi troops to Iraqis training own troops.
