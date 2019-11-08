08.11.2019 19:57 News >> Turkey Provides Health Checks To Civilians In N.Syria Turkey Provides Health Checks To Civilians In N.Syria Turkish military gives health checks in Tal Abyad, Ras al Ayn, northern Syria, after liberating locals from YPG/PKK terror. Turkey's military is providing free health checks in northern Syria to locals recently liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists, said Turkey's Defense Ministry on Friday.

Turkish soldiers continue to help locals who once suffered under YPG/PKK terrorist oppression, the ministry said in a statement.

A mobile Turkish military clinic provided health checks to locals in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, areas of northern Syria recently liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists through a joint operation by Turkey and the Syrian National Army (SNA).

The ministry added that Turkish military also distributed humanitarian supplies, repaired the water and sewage systems, worked to open hospitals for service, and brought patients needing emergency care to Turkey for treatment.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate the terrorist YPG/PKK from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Turkey and Russia agreed on a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

* Writing by Fahri Aksut -



