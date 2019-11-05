Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
05.11.2019 08:27 News >> US Begins One-Year Process To Leave Paris Climate Pact

US Begins One-Year Process To Leave Paris Climate Pact

Top diplomat says documentation submitted to UN, claiming US 'has reduced all types of emissions'

The U.S. on Monday submitted paperwork to the United Nations that begins the one-year process to formally withdraw from the historic Paris climate accord.
A longtime critic of the agreement, President Donald Trump has bemoaned what he said is unfair treatment under the agreement of the U.S. that imposes burdens on American workers and businesses.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed in a statement that the U.S. "has reduced all types of emissions, even as we grow our economy," citing environmental data that ended in 2017 when Trump assumed office.
"In international climate discussions, we will continue to offer a realistic and pragmatic model – backed by a record of real world results – showing innovation and open markets lead to greater prosperity, fewer emissions, and more secure sources of energy," the top diplomat said in a statement. -



