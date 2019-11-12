Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 12/11/2019 18:38 
12.11.2019 15:42 News >> Gov't Forces Thwart Rebel Attack In Yemen's Taiz

Gov't Forces Thwart Rebel Attack In Yemen's Taiz

Army spokesman says scores of Houthi rebels killed, injured in attack.

By Shukri Hussein

Government forces repelled a rebel attack in Yemen's southwestern Taiz province on Tuesday, amid reports of casualties, according to a local military spokesman.

"Houthi rebels launched a fierce attack in an attempt to capture the strategic al-Hamra plateau in western Taiz," Colonel Waddah al-Dabesh told Anadolu Agency.

He said scores of rebels were killed and injured when government forces thwarted the attack.

The spokesman, however, did not specify whether there were any casualties among government forces.

There was no comment from the Houthi group on the claim.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Since then, tens of thousands of Yemenis, including numerous civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara -



        Latest News
Turkish Treasury Borrows $1.67B Through Auctions 14 minutes ago...
 Treasury and Finance Ministry holds three auctions for domestic markets to issue Treasury bills, government bonds.
Former US President Jimmy Carter Headed Into Surgery 15 minutes ago...
 Carter, 95, to receive treatment for brain bleeding after numerous falls.
Turkish Opposition Urges Rejoinder To Trump Letter 15 minutes ago...
 Be ready to respond to 'contemptible letter that sullied our nation's honor,' says IYI Party leader.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Up 0.83% At Close 15 minutes ago...
 BIST 100 rises more than 850 points from previous close.
Pakistan Allows Ailing Opposition Leader To Fly Abroad 15 minutes ago...
 Pakistani cabinet agrees to remove Sharif's name from no fly list, paving way for his medical treatment abroad.

 
      Top News
Chinese Airline To Serve Turkish Beverages Chinese Airline To Serve Turkish Beverages
Bolivian Troops To Join Police In Patrolling Capital Bolivian Troops To Join Police In Patrolling Capital
Uganda, DR Congo To Boost Security, Trade Ties Uganda, DR Congo To Boost Security, Trade Ties
Afghan Polls: Troubled Counting Slides Into Deadlock Afghan Polls: Troubled Counting Slides Into Deadlock
Germany To Take Back Daesh/ISIS Suspects From Turkey Germany To Take Back Daesh/ISIS Suspects From Turkey
Morales: Bolivian Patriots, World Reject Coup Morales: Bolivian Patriots, World Reject Coup
Syria: US Army, YPG/PKK Terrorists In Joint Oil Patrols Syria: US Army, YPG/PKK Terrorists In Joint Oil Patrols
Diary Diary
Arrest Warrant Issued For Bolivia's President Arrest Warrant Issued For Bolivia's President
Bolivia's President Resigns After Army's 'Suggestion' Bolivia's President Resigns After Army's 'Suggestion'