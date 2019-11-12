12.11.2019 15:42 News >> Gov't Forces Thwart Rebel Attack In Yemen's Taiz Gov't Forces Thwart Rebel Attack In Yemen's Taiz Army spokesman says scores of Houthi rebels killed, injured in attack. By Shukri Hussein



Government forces repelled a rebel attack in Yemen's southwestern Taiz province on Tuesday, amid reports of casualties, according to a local military spokesman.



"Houthi rebels launched a fierce attack in an attempt to capture the strategic al-Hamra plateau in western Taiz," Colonel Waddah al-Dabesh told Anadolu Agency.



He said scores of rebels were killed and injured when government forces thwarted the attack.



The spokesman, however, did not specify whether there were any casualties among government forces.



There was no comment from the Houthi group on the claim.



Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.



The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.



Since then, tens of thousands of Yemenis, including numerous civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.



Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara -



Latest News Turkish Treasury Borrows $1.67B Through Auctions 14 minutes ago...

Treasury and Finance Ministry holds three auctions for domestic markets to issue Treasury bills, government bonds. Former US President Jimmy Carter Headed Into Surgery 15 minutes ago...

Carter, 95, to receive treatment for brain bleeding after numerous falls. Turkish Opposition Urges Rejoinder To Trump Letter 15 minutes ago...

Be ready to respond to 'contemptible letter that sullied our nation's honor,' says IYI Party leader. Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Up 0.83% At Close 15 minutes ago...

BIST 100 rises more than 850 points from previous close. Pakistan Allows Ailing Opposition Leader To Fly Abroad 15 minutes ago...

Pakistani cabinet agrees to remove Sharif's name from no fly list, paving way for his medical treatment abroad.

