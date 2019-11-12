Haberler      English      العربية      Pусский         Kurdî      Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
  En.Haberler.Com - Latest News
SEARCH IN NEWS:
  HOME PAGE 12/11/2019 18:38 
12.11.2019 15:42 News >> India: Central To Rule Western State Of Maharashtra

India: Central To Rule Western State Of Maharashtra

Central rule amid uncertainty over government formation in India’s economic hub, following split between ruling partners.

Indian cabinet has recommended imposition of central rule in the western state of Maharashtra, amid uncertainty over government formation, even 20 days after provincial assembly election results, reported the news agency Press Trust of India.
India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had contested elections with its 30-year old alliance partner Shiv Sena party. The alliance had comfortably won a majority in the 288-member assembly in the provincial election on Oct. 21.
But the ruling allies fell out over Sena's demand for a rotational chief minister of the state, and an equal number of ministerial berths.
On Monday, Sena pulled out its only minister in the central government, signaling its exit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
Over the past few days, the Shiv Sena had begun attempts to form a government with its sworn rivals the Nationalist Congress Party and the main opposition Indian National Congress party, widely known as the Congress.
Maharashtra, that houses the city of Mumbai -- India's economic capital -- is regarded richest state, accounting 15% of country's industrial output.
It is also third-most-urbanized state in the country.
The metropolis of Mumbai houses the headquarters of most of the banks, corporate and financial institutions and is also home to India's largest stock exchange, and the world-famous film industry.
The Shiv Sena has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the imposition of central rule, said TV channel, CNN-News18.
The state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari recommended central rule on Tuesday morning. Earlier, he had given a deadline to the parties, till Tuesday evening to stake claims for the formation of the next government.
Usually, before inviting a political party to form the government, the governor seeks to verify that it has the support of a majority of legislatures.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had authorized three senior party leaders to hold talks on the issue of the formation of government in Maharashtra. The idea of the Shiv Sena and the Congress -- two divergent ideological formations -- coming together for government formation in Maharashtra had left many surprised. -



        Latest News
Turkish Treasury Borrows $1.67B Through Auctions 14 minutes ago...
 Treasury and Finance Ministry holds three auctions for domestic markets to issue Treasury bills, government bonds.
Former US President Jimmy Carter Headed Into Surgery 15 minutes ago...
 Carter, 95, to receive treatment for brain bleeding after numerous falls.
Turkish Opposition Urges Rejoinder To Trump Letter 15 minutes ago...
 Be ready to respond to 'contemptible letter that sullied our nation's honor,' says IYI Party leader.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Up 0.83% At Close 15 minutes ago...
 BIST 100 rises more than 850 points from previous close.
Pakistan Allows Ailing Opposition Leader To Fly Abroad 15 minutes ago...
 Pakistani cabinet agrees to remove Sharif's name from no fly list, paving way for his medical treatment abroad.

 
      Top News
Syrian Torture Survivors Seek Justice In Norway Syrian Torture Survivors Seek Justice In Norway
ANALYSIS – Challenges Of Syrian Constitutional Committee ANALYSIS – Challenges Of Syrian Constitutional Committee
Turkey Vows To Defend Rights In East Mediterranean Turkey Vows To Defend Rights In East Mediterranean
Turkey Reiterates Vow To Defend Rights In Eastern Med Turkey Reiterates Vow To Defend Rights In Eastern Med
Turkey Voices Concern Over Political Unrest In Bolivia Turkey Voices Concern Over Political Unrest In Bolivia
Turkish Machinery Exports At Nearly $15B In Jan-Oct Turkish Machinery Exports At Nearly $15B In Jan-Oct
Russia 'Alarmed' Over Situation In Bolivia Russia 'Alarmed' Over Situation In Bolivia
Public Planting 11M Trees For Greener Turkey: President Public Planting 11M Trees For Greener Turkey: President
Turkey: US Citizen Daesh Terrorist Repatriated Turkey: US Citizen Daesh Terrorist Repatriated
Anadolu Agency Publications Make Splash In Book Fair Anadolu Agency Publications Make Splash In Book Fair