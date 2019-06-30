Haberler    English    العربية    Pусский    Kurdî    Türkçe Delivering News and Insights Around the World Keltis
Turkey Warns Citizens To Stay Away Conflicts İn Libya

Six Turkish citizens held by Khalifa Haftar's illegal militia in Libya.

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday warned its citizens to stay away from conflict zones in Libya.

Turkish Embassy in Tripoli on its website advised its citizens to avoid any steps that will jeopardize their security and safety in the regions under control of the illegal militia loyal to Khalifa Haftar.

It also urged Turkish citizens to stay away from conflict zones under control of the Government of National Accord which is recognized as the only legitimate government by the UN and international community.

On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Ministry urged Haftar illegal militia to release six Turkish citizens they detained in Libya.

It added that Turkey expects immediate release of its citizens, and otherwise, Haftar elements will become legitimate target.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, Libya's stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power -- one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli -- and a host of heavily armed militia groups.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar -



